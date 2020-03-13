March 13, 2020

Spot Plays March 14

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Beach Front, 8-1
(5th) Abraxan, 7-2
Charles Town (3rd) Brother Corbin, 5-1
(8th) Poet Warrior, 6-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Malasong, 7-2
(7th) Mariah’s Galaxy, 8-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) The Ref, 4-1
(8th) Imperial Creed, 8-1
Gulfstream Park (5th) Lets Play Harball, 7-2
(8th) My First Grammy, 10-1
Laurel (6th) Bobby G, 7-2
(8th) Tough N Buff, 6-1
Mahoning Valley (4th) Treasure Willburnya, 10-1
(7th) Chief Big Head, 5-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Ten Buds, 9-2
(7th) Curate, 7-2
Penn National (1st) Lucille of Troy, 6-1
(4th) Bellows, 7-2
Sam Houston (2nd) Ramblin Fever, 3-1
(9th) Marks Saint, 7-2
Santa Anita (5th) Silk From Heaven, 5-1
(8th) On the Verge, 3-1
Sunland Park (6th) Tappin Fora Dance, 9-2
(7th) G M Gage, 3-1
Sunland Park (6th) All Trumped Up, 7-2
(7th) Dynabeaver, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Giant Trick, 4-1
(3rd) Valerie First, 3-1
Turf Paradise (4th) Excessive Kid, 4-1
(7th) Uninvited, 4-1
Turfway Park (8th) Vanzzy, 7-2
(12th) Midnight Jostar, 3-1

