March 14, 2020

Spot Plays March 15

March 14, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Danegeld, 3-1
(6th) Our Last Buck, 3-1
Fair Grounds (6th) Bella Cajun, 6-1
(7th) Papa Bro, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields (4th) Bornonvalentineday, 6-1
(7th) Lea’s Reward, 8-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Pilot Episode, 3-1
(9th) Free to Fly, 7-2
Laurel (6th) Big Boots, 3-1
(8th) Always Forgiven, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (3rd) Proudly Fought, 4-1
(4th) Exotic Pegasus, 9-2
Santa Anita (3rd) Baltimore Beecho, 4-1
(4th) Kristi’s Tiger, 3-1
Sunland Park (5th) Acute Lil Devil, 3-1
(10th) Bashful Bob, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Exchequer, 7-2
(6th) Travel Agent, 6-1
Turf Paradise (4th) Havasu Caution, 10-1
(8th) Irish Charlie, 4-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions