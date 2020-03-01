Spot Plays March 2

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Itsallaboutmememe, 9-2
|(3rd) If You Believe, 7-2
|Parx
|(6th) Mr Classical, 7-2
|(8th) Admiral Abe, 8-1
|Turf Paradise
|(1st) Party Hostess, 9-2
|(5th) Libertarian, 3-1
