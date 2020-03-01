March 1, 2020

Spot Plays March 2

BRIS Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Itsallaboutmememe, 9-2
(3rd) If You Believe, 7-2
Parx (6th) Mr Classical, 7-2
(8th) Admiral Abe, 8-1
Turf Paradise (1st) Party Hostess, 9-2
(5th) Libertarian, 3-1

*


