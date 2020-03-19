Spot Plays March 20

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE Charles Town (3rd) Cheese On, 7-2 (6th) Our Graycious Girl, 3-1 Fair Grounds (2nd) Lonely Private, 9-2 (3rd) Archrival, 9-2 Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Desert Dude, 3-1 (8th) Pacific Strike, 3-1 Gulfstream Park (3rd) Traffic Trouble, 7-2 (6th) Westerland, 8-1 Laurel Park (4th) Silent Fluidity, 7-2 (10th) Two Doors Down, 6-1 Oaklawn Park (4th) Will B Late, 9-2 (5th) Defender, 12-1 Sam Houston (6th) Call Me Richard, 6-1 (9th) Joe Dee’s Angel, 7-2 Santa Anita (7th) Liar Liar, 5-1 (8th) Sierra Melody, 8-1 Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Sinatra Devil, 4-1 (7th) Osvaldo, 7-2 Turfway Park (7th) Bourbina, 7-2 (8th) Colombiano, 5-1

Note: Aqueduct, Penn National, and Sunland have canceled due to coronavirus measures since entries were drawn.