March 19, 2020

Spot Plays March 20

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (3rd) Cheese On, 7-2
(6th) Our Graycious Girl, 3-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Lonely Private, 9-2
(3rd) Archrival, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Desert Dude, 3-1
(8th) Pacific Strike, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Traffic Trouble, 7-2
(6th) Westerland, 8-1
Laurel Park (4th) Silent Fluidity, 7-2
(10th) Two Doors Down, 6-1
Oaklawn Park (4th) Will B Late, 9-2
(5th) Defender, 12-1
Sam Houston (6th) Call Me Richard, 6-1
(9th) Joe Dee’s Angel, 7-2
Santa Anita (7th) Liar Liar, 5-1
(8th) Sierra Melody, 8-1
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Sinatra Devil, 4-1
(7th) Osvaldo, 7-2
Turfway Park (7th) Bourbina, 7-2
(8th) Colombiano, 5-1

Note: Aqueduct, Penn National, and Sunland have canceled due to coronavirus measures since entries were drawn.

 

