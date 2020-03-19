Spot Plays March 20

For Friday
|TRACK
|
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|
|(3rd) Cheese On, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) Our Graycious Girl, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|
|(2nd) Lonely Private, 9-2
|
|
|(3rd) Archrival, 9-2
| Golden Gate Fields
|
|(3rd) Desert Dude, 3-1
|
|
|(8th) Pacific Strike, 3-1
| Gulfstream Park
|
|(3rd) Traffic Trouble, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) Westerland, 8-1
|Laurel Park
|
|(4th) Silent Fluidity, 7-2
|
|
|(10th) Two Doors Down, 6-1
|Oaklawn Park
|
|(4th) Will B Late, 9-2
|
|
|(5th) Defender, 12-1
|Sam Houston
|
|(6th) Call Me Richard, 6-1
|
|
|(9th) Joe Dee’s Angel, 7-2
|Santa Anita
|
|(7th) Liar Liar, 5-1
|
|
|(8th) Sierra Melody, 8-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|
|(4th) Sinatra Devil, 4-1
|
|
|(7th) Osvaldo, 7-2
|Turfway Park
|
|(7th) Bourbina, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Colombiano, 5-1
Note: Aqueduct, Penn National, and Sunland have canceled due to coronavirus measures since entries were drawn.
