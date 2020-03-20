March 21, 2020

Spot Plays March 21

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (5th) West Virginia Pam, 6-1
(6th) Two Bit Kid, 5-1
Fair Grounds (5th) Charge the Line, 7-2
(9th) Fearless, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Born to Reign, 7-2
(7th) Mercy Rule, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) More Good Times, 4-1
(10th) We Miss Susie, 6-1
Mahoning Valley (1st) Alphabetting, 3-1
(5th) Robert’s Prince, 6-1
Oaklawn Park (3rd) Deputy Dora, 9-2
(4th) Kurts Raider, 7-2
Sam Houston (5th) Always Inthe Munny, 7-2
(10th) Brandons Babe, 7-2
Santa Anita (1st) Va Va Voom, 7-2
(9th) Dipping In, 6-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Danzo, 7-2
(3rd) Splendor Beach, 7-2
Turfway Park (1st) Lyonaisse, 3-1
(3rd) Statesboro, 5-1

