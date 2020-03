For Monday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE

Fonner Park (7th) Personal Cat, 6-1 (9th) Dreamingndiamonds, 12-1

Will Rogers Downs (7th) Magnitude Ten, 3-1 (8th) Mighty Heidi, 6-1

Note: Our Spot Plays are limited due to track cancellations in response to coronavirus. For updates, see the TwinSpires.com post on how coronavirus (COVID-19) is impacting racing.