March 25, 2020

Spot Plays March 26

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Perfect Sale, 3-1
(4th) Totally Tiger, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (5th) Tynan, 7-2
(9th) Belle Tapisserie, 6-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Italian Justice, 7-2
(6th) Esposito, 7-2

