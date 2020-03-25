Spot Plays March 26

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Perfect Sale, 3-1
|(4th) Totally Tiger, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(5th) Tynan, 7-2
|(9th) Belle Tapisserie, 6-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Italian Justice, 7-2
|(6th) Esposito, 7-2
For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Perfect Sale, 3-1
|(4th) Totally Tiger, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(5th) Tynan, 7-2
|(9th) Belle Tapisserie, 6-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Italian Justice, 7-2
|(6th) Esposito, 7-2
Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions
Leave a Reply