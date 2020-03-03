March 3, 2020

Spot Plays March 4

BRIS Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (1st) Faster Than Chrome, 3-1
(5th) Tar Heel Palace, 10-1
Gulfstream Park (6th) Wise to Listen, 6-1
(7th) London Werewolf, 9-2
Mahoning Valley (3rd) Heza Handful, 4-1
(8th) Miss Surprise, 6-1
Penn National (4th) Beach Treasure, 3-1
(6th) Royalty Salvatore, 5-1
Sam Houston (3rd) Goose, 7-2
(7th) Leather and Lace, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) General, 6-1
(9th) Danceronthebeach, 9-2
Turf Paradise (4th) Riggski, 4-1
(7th) Casuality, 7-2

