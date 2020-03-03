Spot Plays March 4

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(1st) Faster Than Chrome, 3-1
|(5th) Tar Heel Palace, 10-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(6th) Wise to Listen, 6-1
|(7th) London Werewolf, 9-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(3rd) Heza Handful, 4-1
|(8th) Miss Surprise, 6-1
|Penn National
|(4th) Beach Treasure, 3-1
|(6th) Royalty Salvatore, 5-1
|Sam Houston
|(3rd) Goose, 7-2
|(7th) Leather and Lace, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(4th) General, 6-1
|(9th) Danceronthebeach, 9-2
|Turf Paradise
|(4th) Riggski, 4-1
|(7th) Casuality, 7-2
