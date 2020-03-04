March 4, 2020

Spot Plays March 5

March 4, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (5th) Father Don, 5-1
(8th) Uncanny, 3-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Swinging Glory, 7-2
(2nd) Handsome Honey, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Hardy Chisel, 8-1
(5th) Tiz the Standard, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Marialuisa, 6-1
(10th) Midnight Gem, 6-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Portion, 3-1
(8th) Strike That, 7-2
Penn National (4th) Here’s a Jetpack, 6-1
(5th) Tweet Kitten, 7-2
Turfway Park (3rd) Statesboro, 7-2
(5th) Ready to Play, 3-1

