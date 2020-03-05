March 5, 2020

Spot Plays March 6

March 5, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Dazzling Speed, 5-1
(8th) Identity Politics, 7-2
Charles Town (3rd) High Vision, 6-1
(4th) Carolina Bambina, 7-2
Fair Grounds (3rd) Our Easter Lily, 4-1
(6th) Luck of the Draw, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Argosy Fleet, 9-2
(6th) Dreaming About You, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Final Flurry, 3-1
(5th) Elle M’a Souri , 9-2
Laurel Park (2nd) El Dulce, 3-1
(5th) Wicked Awesome, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (1st) Lady C, 3-1
(2nd) Can’t Touch Me, 9-2
Penn National (1st) Anita Lucky Break, 9-2
(2nd) Roraima Dos, 4-1
Sam Houston (2nd) Landons Congo, 3-1
(6th) Prospector Fever, 7-2
Santa Anita (3rd) Red Valor, 4-1
(6th) Captivate, 3-1
Sunland Park (5th) Coils Gold, 3-1
(6th) Dyrdek, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) The Great Kath, 4-1
(5th) J’s Flashy Halo, 6-1
Turfway Park (1st) Wicked Worry, 7-2
(4th) Brezno, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions