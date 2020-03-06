Spot Plays March 7

|Aqueduct
|(4th) Pure Wow, 7-2
|(6th) A d’Oro, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) My Sweet Maggie, 4-1
|(7th) True Purpose, 10-1
|Fair Grounds
|
|(5th) Distractor Factor, 7-2
|(6th) Bet Again, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Union Wine, 6-1
|(9th) Bear Chum, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Blue Chicory, 10-1
|(10th) Unbridled Holiday, 7-2
|Laurel
|(1st) Ortinola, 5-1
|(7th) Battle Ready, 7-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(4th) Run Mickey Run, 5-1
|(5th) Pay No Rent, 10-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Dapper Jack, 5-1
|(5th) Zeroed In, 8-1
|Parx Racing
|(1st) La Bella Chica, 4-1
|(6th) Mass Appeal, 5-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Bowtie Diva, 6-1
|(6th) Bronx Sandman, 8-1
|Sam Houston
|(5th) Brazos Angel, 3-1
|(7th) Eyes on Red, 8-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Journal Entry, 8-1
|(12th) Speakerofthehouse, 3-1
|Sunland Park
|(6th) All Trumped Up, 7-2
|(7th) Dynabeaver, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Sweet Mia, 4-1
|(8th) Trophy Chaser, 9-2
|Turf Paradise
|(5th) Clear the Mine, 3-1
|(6th) Worthy to Stand, 6-1
|Turfway Park
|(5th) Complete, 7-2
|(6th) Pioneer Dancer, 7-2
