March 6, 2020

Spot Plays March 7

March 6, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (4th) Pure Wow, 7-2
(6th) A d’Oro, 4-1
Charles Town (1st) My Sweet Maggie, 4-1
(7th) True Purpose, 10-1
Fair Grounds (5th) Distractor Factor, 7-2
(6th) Bet Again, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Union Wine, 6-1
(9th) Bear Chum, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Blue Chicory, 10-1
(10th) Unbridled Holiday, 7-2
Laurel (1st) Ortinola, 5-1
(7th) Battle Ready, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (4th) Run Mickey Run, 5-1
(5th) Pay No Rent, 10-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Dapper Jack, 5-1
(5th) Zeroed In, 8-1
Parx Racing (1st) La Bella Chica, 4-1
(6th) Mass Appeal, 5-1
Penn National (1st) Bowtie Diva, 6-1
(6th) Bronx Sandman, 8-1
Sam Houston (5th) Brazos Angel, 3-1
(7th) Eyes on Red, 8-1
Santa Anita (1st) Journal Entry, 8-1
(12th) Speakerofthehouse, 3-1
Sunland Park (6th) All Trumped Up, 7-2
(7th) Dynabeaver, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Sweet Mia, 4-1
(8th) Trophy Chaser, 9-2
Turf Paradise (5th) Clear the Mine, 3-1
(6th) Worthy to Stand, 6-1
Turfway Park (5th) Complete, 7-2
(6th) Pioneer Dancer, 7-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions