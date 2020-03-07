March 8, 2020

Spot Plays March 8

March 7, 2020

BRIS Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Nowitna River, 6-1
(7th) Moneymeister, 8-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Wellwest, 5-1
(9th) Shaq Jack, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Loretta, 3-1
(5th) Exactamente, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Look Me Over, 6-1
(7th) Act Like Artie, 7-2
Laurel (5th) Calypso Ghost, 7-2
(6th) Simmard Shenanigan, 4-1
Oaklawn Park (3rd) Arkyarkyarky, 4-1
(4th) Ordained Cat, 8-1
Santa Anita (4th) Don’t Blame Judy, 4-1
(5th) Manresa, 7-2
Sunland Park (5th) Golly Gee, 7-2
(7th) Mindofmyown, 5-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Last Promise, 7-2
(9th) Sold On Salsa, 9-2
Turf Paradise (2nd) Papa’s Melody, 3-1
(8th) Plum Lucky, 3-1

