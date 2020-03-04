March 4, 2020

Venetian Harbor favored among individual interests in Kentucky Oaks Future Wager

March 4, 2020 James Scully Kentucky Oaks, Racing News 0

Venetian Harbor wins the Las Virgenes (G2) © BENOIT PHOTO

A smashing winner of the Feb. 8 Las Virgenes (G2) at Santa Anita, Venetian Harbor has been installed as the 8-1 individual morning line favorite in this weekend’s Kentucky Oaks Future Wager. Betting opens Friday at noon (ET) and concludes at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Churchill Downs’ oddsmaker Mike Battaglia has posted the “All Other 3-year-old Fillies” as the overall 6-1 favorite among 24 betting interests. It’s the lone pool for 3-year-old fillies, and the Oaks Future Wager runs concurrently with Pool 3 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager, which closes a half-hour earlier Sunday.

Venetian Harbor, a daughter of Munnings who has won her last two starts by a combined 20 lengths, is based in Southern California with Richard Baltas. She is expected to target the Santa Anita Oaks (G2) on April 4.

Other top contenders include Starlet (G1) runner-up Donna Veloce (10-1); four-time stakes queen Finite (10-1), who romped by 4 ¾ lengths most recently in the Rachel Alexandra (G2); and Davona Dale (G2) winner Tonalist’s Shape (10-1).

Bets can be placed at Churchill DownsTwinSpires.com and satellite wagering centers across North America. There are no refunds in the Kentucky Oaks Future Wager. Should Churchill Downs officials determine during the duration of the three-day pool that one of the wagering interests has experienced an injury, illness or other circumstance that would prevent the horse from participating in the Kentucky Oaks, betting on the individual horse will be suspended immediately.

More information and real-time odds are available online at www.kentuckyderby.com/futurewager.

1. Alta’s Award 50-1
2. Auberge 20-1
3. British Idiom 12-1
4. Donna Veloce 10-1
5. Edgeway 15-1
6. Finite 10-1
7. Frank’s Rockette 12-1
8. Gingham 20-1
9. Harvey’s Lil Goil 30-1
10. Ice Princess 30-1
11. Lake Avenue 15-1
12. Lucrezia 30-1
13. Maedean 30-1
14. Magic Dance 30-1
15. Mo City 30-1
16. Motu 30-1
17. O Seraphina 50-1
18. Spice Is Nice 15-1
19. Swiss Skydiver 50-1
20. Tonalist’s Shape 10-1
21. Turtle Trax 50-1
22. Venetian Harbor 8-1
23. Wicked Whisper 15-1
24. All Other 3-Year-Old Fillies 6-1

