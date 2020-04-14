American Pharoah’s second crop: 20 named juveniles to follow

After emulating the great Seattle Slew as a Triple Crown winner turned champion freshman sire, American Pharoah looks to keep the momentum going with his second crop – pandemic permitting.

Hopefully, the COVID-19 disruptions won’t turn out to be prolonged, and more racing jurisdictions will be able to resume by summer. We’ll proceed in that optimistic spirit.

Of American Pharoah’s 2018 foals named so far, here’s a selection of 20 juveniles to follow, from expensive auction purchases to a few RNA’s and homebreds.

AMERICA’S JOY: The $8.2 million Keeneland September topper is first on the list alphabetically, and first in order of interest as the half-sister to four-time Eclipse Award champion Beholder, Mendelssohn, and leading sire Into Mischief. Mandy Pope’s Whisper Hill Farm purchased the April 25-foaled daughter of Broodmare of the Year Leslie’s Lady.

AMERICA’S JUSTICE: An RNA for $320,000 at Keeneland September, the March 13 colt is a half-brother to two stakes performers already produced by the 11-year-old Undercover Justice. The Lawyer Ron mare (herself a half to Canadian co-champion Negligee) is responsible for Grade 3-placed Conquest Babayaga and Sorrentina Lemon, a fine second in last fall’s Winter Memories.

AMERICAN ADMIRAL: Jamie McCalmont, agent for Coolmore’s M.V. Magnier and Sarah Kelly, went to $1.3 million to secure the May 13 foal at Keeneland September. The colt was a pinhook success for Hunter Valley Farm, having brought $340,000 as a Keeneland November weanling. His dam, the Smart Strike mare Escampette, descends from blue hen Courtly Dee.

AMERICAN HEIRESS: Out of multiple Grade 3-winning millionaire Keertana, and thus a half-sister to Grade 3 scorer Ticonderoga, the British-bred filly fetched $675,000 from Spendthrift Farm at Keeneland September. The Feb. 12 foal had RNA’d for $360,000 as a weanling at Keeneland November.

AMERICAN PARADE: With her dam Momentary Magic being a half to the dam of Triple Crown winner Justify, the March 27 filly commanded $975,000 at Keeneland September from Courtlandt Farm. Momentary Magic, by Indian Charlie, and Justify’s dam, Stage Magic (by Ghostzapper), are both out of the Grade 1-placed Pulpit mare Magical lllusion.

AMSDEN: Half-brother to Wesley Ward-trained stakes winner Jo Jo Air was purchased by that filly’s co-owner, Andrew Farm, in partnership with For the People for $350,000 at Keeneland September. The March 28 colt out of Tessie Flip (a Grand Slam half-sister to multiple Grade 1-winning millionaire Switch), fired a bullet half at Keeneland March 18.

CATHAL: China Horse Club acquired the Jan. 28 son of A Z Warrior for $400,000 at Keeneland September. The Grade 1-winning Bernardini mare has produced Irish stakes scorer Key To My Heart and Singapore stakes-placed Chairman to the cover of Galileo.

FI FI PHAROAH: Terry Lovingier’s California homebred is out of the precocious Ghostzapper mare My Fiona, who won a trio of Cal-restricted stakes as a juvenile in 2014. The Feb. 18 foal has already posted three works at Los Alamitos.

IMPOSITION: Juddmonte Farms, which had sold her dam, interestingly went to $325,000 at Keeneland September for the May 2 filly. Dam Reimpose, a First Defence half-sister to multiple Grade 1 star Flute, was culled after her modest British racing career for 270,000 guineas at Tattersalls December in 2014. Her first foal is Grade 2-placed Art of Almost.

KHAFRE: Centennial Farms’ $500,000 Keeneland September buy initially sold to Horse France for $205,000 as a Keeneland November weanling. The Feb. 19 colt is a half-brother to Canadian stakes scorer Plentiful, both out of the Street Cry mare Spring Street.

KING OF MIAMI: Wesley Ward-bred is the first foal from the Afleet Alex mare Bombo Genesis, a half-sister to Ward’s Grade 2 hero and Royal Ascot performer Bound for Nowhere. This is also the family of two-time Breeders’ Cup Sprint (G1) champion Midnight Lute. The March 21 colt recorded his first published work at Gulfstream Park West April 1.

LISBOA: Half-brother Combatant recently broke through in the Santa Anita H. (G1), and their dam, the Boundary mare Border Dispute, was earlier responsible for Group 3 vixen Long Lashes. Castleton Lyons paid $230,000 for the Feb. 21 filly at Keeneland September.

MAGIC MAN: Half-brother King Guillermo recently roared into the Kentucky Derby (G1) picture by upsetting the Tampa Bay Derby (G2). The Feb. 19 colt out of the Dixieland Band mare Slow Sand brought $275,000 from Dudley Racing as a Keeneland November weanling and RNA’d for $285,000 at the same venue last September.

MISSPELL: Peter Brant’s White Birch Farm purchased the May 4 filly for $325,000 at Keeneland September. Dam Fact File, by emerging broodmare sire Dixie Union, descends from blue hen Toussaud, whose offspring include Empire Maker, Chester House, and Honest Lady. Since American Pharoah is a paternal grandson of Empire Maker, the juvenile sports inbreeding to Toussaud – the Rasmussen Factor of doubling up on a superior female.

NARMER: China Horse Club picked up the Feb. 16 half-brother to European star Peeping Fawn and French champion Thewayyouare for $525,000 at Keeneland September. His dam Maryinsky, a Group 1-placed daughter of Sadler’s Wells and Blush With Pride, is a half to Broodmare of the Year Better Than Honour, dam of Rags to Riches et al.

PERCEPTION: $650,000 Fasig-Tipton Saratoga yearling purchase by Steven W. Young, agent, hails from the immediate family of War of Will. The March 30 filly is out of the Kingmambo mare Visual Mind, who is a half to War of Will as well as Irish highweight Pathfork, from the all-star Best in Show family as is Narmer above.

PRINCE OF VERONA: Ballydoyle is now the address of the $950,000 Fasig-Tipton Saratoga yearling who was gaveled down to M. V. Magnier. The Feb. 7 colt was produced by Bon Jovi Girl, a Malibu Moon half-sister to triple Eclipse champion Gio Ponti. Herself a Grade 1-placed multiple stakes winner, Bon Jovi Girl is also responsible for Grade 3 marathoner You’re to Blame.

TIZ AMERICAN: Half-sister to Grade 1 turfer American Patriot sold to Green Lantern Stables/Patrick Masson, agent, for $350,000 at Keeneland September. Her dam, the Tiznow mare Life Well Lived, is a full sister to 2009 Dubai World Cup (G1) conqueror Well Armed.

TIZ LIFE: Son of Grade 1-winning millionaire Tiz Miz Sue RNA’d for $190,000 at Keeneland September, but his Japanese-based half-sister Serein is a Kentucky Oaks (G1) hopeful who was slated for the UAE Derby (G2).

VELVET: $875,000 Keeneland September yearling went to McCalmont, agent for Jon Kelly. The Feb. 15 filly was produced by the Grade 1-placed Roman Ruler mare Connie and Michael.