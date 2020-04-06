April 6, 2020

Charlatan, Tiz the Law shorten to 5-1; ‘All Others’ favored in KDFW Pool 4

April 5, 2020 Kellie Reilly Future Wager, Kentucky Derby, Racing News 0

Charlatan romps in a Santa Anita allowance (Cecilia Gustavsson/Horsephotos.com)

Pool 4 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager isn’t the final one this year, with the “Run for the Roses” pushed back to Sept. 5 and extra pools on tap over the summer. So the Friday through Sunday evening wagering on Pool 4 has more of an interim feel, as contenders have four more months to sort themselves out in additional scoring races to be named later.

Bettors continued to back the “All others” option, which closed as the 3-1 favorite. But there was no shortage of enthusiasm for Bob Baffert’s unbeaten Charlatan and Barclay Tagg’s Florida Derby (G1) winner Tiz the Law, the co-favorites among the individual interests at 5-1. Charlatan edged Tiz the Law in the Win pool ($17,364 to $17,275).

Baffert, seeking to equal fellow Hall of Famer Ben Jones’ record of six Derby wins, had two other popular choices in Nadal (9-1) and Authentic (10-1). They had been individual favorites in the two preceding pools, Nadal nipping Tiz the Law in Pool 2 and Authentic topping Pool 3.

Godolphin’s homebred Maxfield, on the comeback trail, was bet down to 9-1. Next came Honor A. P. (15-1), Wells Bayou (28-1), and Ete Indien (29-1) to round out those trading below 30-1.

For the $2 will-pays and exacta probables, see the KDFW Pool 4 page on kentuckyderby.com.

Kentucky Derby Future Wager Pool 4

  Horse Name ML Odds Final Odds Gross Win Pool
1 Authentic 8-1 10-1 $10,448.89
2 Basin 30-1 56-1 $2,078.34
3 Charlatan 8-1 5-1 $17,364.90
4 Enforcable 50-1 33-1 $3,441.90
5 Ete Indien 20-1 29-1 $3,923.51
6 Excession 20-1 85-1 $1,378.62
7 Gouverneur Morris 30-1 31-1 $3,622.86
8 Honor A.P. 12-1 15-1 $7,005.16
9 King Guillermo 20-1 36-1 $3,212.16
10 Major Fed 50-1 54-1 $2,138.74
11 Max Player 50-1 67-1 $1,745.36
12 Maxfield 20-1 9-1 $11,209.42
13 Mischevious Alex 30-1 46-1 $2,504.82
14 Modernist 50-1 50-1 $2,298.99
15 Nadal 6-1 9-1 $10,830.47
16 Ny Traffic 50-1 71-1 $1,647.10
17 Shivaree 50-1 85-1 $1,384.14
18 Sole Volante 30-1 34-1 $3,369.97
19 Storm the Court 50-1 53-1 $2,177.40
20 Thousand Words 30-1 45-1 $2,553.52
21 Three Technique 50-1 63-1 $1,858.68
22 Tiz the Law 6-1 5-1 $17,275.96
23 Wells Bayou 30-1 28-1 $4,089.66
24 All Other 3-Year-Old Males 5-2 3-1 $26,788.25

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions