Charlatan, Tiz the Law shorten to 5-1; ‘All Others’ favored in KDFW Pool 4

Pool 4 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager isn’t the final one this year, with the “Run for the Roses” pushed back to Sept. 5 and extra pools on tap over the summer. So the Friday through Sunday evening wagering on Pool 4 has more of an interim feel, as contenders have four more months to sort themselves out in additional scoring races to be named later.

Bettors continued to back the “All others” option, which closed as the 3-1 favorite. But there was no shortage of enthusiasm for Bob Baffert’s unbeaten Charlatan and Barclay Tagg’s Florida Derby (G1) winner Tiz the Law, the co-favorites among the individual interests at 5-1. Charlatan edged Tiz the Law in the Win pool ($17,364 to $17,275).

Baffert, seeking to equal fellow Hall of Famer Ben Jones’ record of six Derby wins, had two other popular choices in Nadal (9-1) and Authentic (10-1). They had been individual favorites in the two preceding pools, Nadal nipping Tiz the Law in Pool 2 and Authentic topping Pool 3.

Godolphin’s homebred Maxfield, on the comeback trail, was bet down to 9-1. Next came Honor A. P. (15-1), Wells Bayou (28-1), and Ete Indien (29-1) to round out those trading below 30-1.

For the $2 will-pays and exacta probables, see the KDFW Pool 4 page on kentuckyderby.com.

