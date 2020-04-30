How To Bet Horse Racing Podcast: Oaklawn Racing Festival of the South 2020

Oaklawn Park closes its 2020 meeting with a reconstituted Racing Festival of the South, featuring split divisions of the Arkansas Derby worth $500,000 and 170 Kentucky Derby qualifying points each plus the Oaklawn Handicap and Fantasy Stakes (Friday).

Racing analyst Joe Kristufek joins Brisnet’s Ed DeRosa to discuss wagering on Oaklawn in general and its 4 graded stakes races this weekend more specifically.

