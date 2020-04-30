April 30, 2020

How To Bet Horse Racing Podcast: Oaklawn Racing Festival of the South 2020

April 29, 2020 Ed DeRosa Handicapping, podcast 0

Oaklawn Park closes its 2020 meeting with a reconstituted Racing Festival of the South, featuring split divisions of the Arkansas Derby worth $500,000 and 170 Kentucky Derby qualifying points each plus the Oaklawn Handicap and Fantasy Stakes (Friday).

Racing analyst Joe Kristufek joins Brisnet’s Ed DeRosa to discuss wagering on Oaklawn in general and its 4 graded stakes races this weekend more specifically.

For FREE Brisnet PPs of the Arkansas Derby races click here for division 1 and here for division 2. For all handicapping reports, CLICK HERE.

