April 11, 2020

How To Bet The Power of the New Pace Top

April 10, 2020 Ed DeRosa Handicapping, podcast 0

When Lemon Water won the 2nd race on Wednesday, April 8, at Tampa Bay Downs at 44-to-1, many questioned how anyone could have used the previously 0-for-19 filly, but for Predicteform users it was as easy as NPT.

NPT stands for New Pace Top, which is one of the most powerful form cycles Predicteform recognizes using its proprietary pace figures.


Predicteform’s Danny Zucker joins Ed DeRosa on the Twinspires How To Bet Horse Racing Podcast to discuss form cycles, how to put them to use, and what it means for betting the Oaklawn Stakes on Saturday at Oaklawn Park.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions