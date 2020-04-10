How To Bet The Power of the New Pace Top

When Lemon Water won the 2nd race on Wednesday, April 8, at Tampa Bay Downs at 44-to-1, many questioned how anyone could have used the previously 0-for-19 filly, but for Predicteform users it was as easy as NPT.

Urgh fing Tampa impossibility — Keeneland Dan (@fatbaldguyracin) April 8, 2020

NPT stands for New Pace Top, which is one of the most powerful form cycles Predicteform recognizes using its proprietary pace figures.

11 crashes the party and nets us a 213-to-1 exacta @TampaBayDownsFL https://t.co/9drkgtnWDp — Ed DeRosa (@EJXD2) April 8, 2020



Predicteform’s Danny Zucker joins Ed DeRosa on the Twinspires How To Bet Horse Racing Podcast to discuss form cycles, how to put them to use, and what it means for betting the Oaklawn Stakes on Saturday at Oaklawn Park.