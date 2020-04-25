Long Weekend turns back Echo Town in Bachelor

Long Weekend showed speed from the start and gamely dug in to edge Echo Town in Saturday’s $100,000 Bachelor S. at Oaklawn Park, prevailing by a head in the 6-furlong sprint for 3-year-olds. Joe Talamo guided the front-running son of Majesticperfection for Tom Amoss, and Long Weekend stretched his win streak to three with his second straight stakes tally.

The bay colt was exiting a 4 3/4-length win in the March 21 Gazebo S. at Oaklawn. Off as the 2-1 second choice, Long Weekend recorded splits in :21.82 and :44.97 before stopping the teletimer in 1:09.63. He is owned by B.C.W.T. Ltd.

Grade 1-winning juvenile Eight Rings, the 4-5 favorite in his 2020 debut, stalked the pace in third before coming up empty in the stretch, weakening to finish fifth.

Echo Town, the 3-1 third choice, tracked Long Weekend in second before making a serious bid nearing the completion of the far turn. The top two locked up at the top of the stretch and battled all the way to wire, with Long Weekend getting the upperhand late. Echo Town wound up five lengths better than 36-1 longshot Lykan in third.

Little Menace came next in fourth, and Sir Rick wound up last in the six-horse field.

Bred in Kentucky by Woodford Thoroughbreds, Long Weekend is the first stakes winner of the stakes-placed Olmodavor mare Liza Too, a half-sister to Grade 1 winners Paulasilverling and Dads Caps. Long Weekend sold for $225,000 at last year’s OBS April 2-year-old sale.

A five-length debut winner at Churchill Downs in late June, Long Weekend sustained his lone setback when finishing sixth in the Saratoga Special (G2) next out. He was off until mid-February, returning with a 6 3/4-length triumph in an entry-level allowance at Sam Houston, and rolled in the Gazebo next out as the 13-10 favorite.

With Saturday’s $60,000, Long Weekend has now earned $193,928 from a 5-4-0-0 record.