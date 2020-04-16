North American Allowance Results April 16

CAJUN BROTHER , g, 3, Cajun Breeze–Bella Capri Z, by Strong Hope. O-Shadybrook Farm, Inc, B-Shadybrook Farm, Inc (FL), T-Michael Yates, J-Miguel Angel Vasquez, $25,100.

R Mercedes Boy, g, 4, Overdriven–Velvet Charm, by Montbrook. ($45,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Averill Racing LLC, CCF Racing Stable, LLC, Stackpoole, Jim and Silver Oak Stable LLC, B-Ocala Stud (FL), $8,200.

11—