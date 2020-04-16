North American Allowance Results April 16

|OP, 8TH, AOC, $62,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 4-16.
|5—
|LETRUSKA, f, 4, Super Saver–Magic Appeal, by Successful Appeal. O-St George Stable LLC, B-St George Stables (KY), T-Fausto Gutierrez, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $37,200.
|9—
|Nonna Madeline, f, 4, Candy Ride (ARG)–Cool Storm, by Storm Cat. ($130,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Teresa Viola Racing Stables and St Elias Stable, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $12,400.
|3—
|Sara Sea, f, 4, Tiznow–Absinthe Minded, by Quiet American. O-Briland Farm, B-Briland Farm, Robert Mitchell &Stacy Mitchell (KY), $6,200.
|Winning Time: 1:42 1/5 (ft)
|OP, 5TH, ALW, $61,000, 3YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 4-16.
|10—
|SOUIXPER CHARGER, g, 4, Portobello Road–My Angel’s Halo, by Southern Forest. O-J J Thoroughbreds, B-Anderson Farms (AR), T-Daniel C. Peitz, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $36,600.
|11—
|Sir Brahms, g, 5, Brahms–Secretively, by Mr. Greeley. O-Acclaimed Racing Stable and Gumpster Stable LLC, B-Richard Hessee (AR), $12,200.
|1—
|Prospector Fever, g, 6, Pomatini–Jessie’sgotafever, by Gold Fever. O-Brian Goodman, B-Richard V Halter (AR), $6,100.
|Winning Time: 1:44 3/5 (ft)
|GP, 9TH, AOC, $41,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 4-16.
|1—
|CAJUN BROTHER, g, 3, Cajun Breeze–Bella Capri Z, by Strong Hope. O-Shadybrook Farm, Inc, B-Shadybrook Farm, Inc (FL), T-Michael Yates, J-Miguel Angel Vasquez, $25,100.
|6—
|R Mercedes Boy, g, 4, Overdriven–Velvet Charm, by Montbrook. ($45,000 2018 OBSJUN). O-Averill Racing LLC, CCF Racing Stable, LLC, Stackpoole, Jim and Silver Oak Stable LLC, B-Ocala Stud (FL), $8,200.
|11—
|Game Boy Benny, g, 4, Benny the Bull–Ashley and I, by You and I. O-Lorenzo Rivera, B-Mary Jean Bonfili (FL), $4,100.
|Winning Time: 1:11 (ft)
|GP, 10TH, AOC, $40,400, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 4-16.
|2—
|REAL MONEY, g, 4, Real Solution–Money Huntress, by Mineshaft. ($32,000 ’17 KEESEP; $675,000 2018 OBSMAR; $22,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Gary Barber, B-Kenneth L Ramsey & Sarah K Ramsey (KY), T-Mark E. Casse, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $23,400.
|9—
|Captain Ron, h, 7, Speightstown–Supposedly, by Polish Numbers. ($90,000 ’13 KEENOV; $60,000 ’14 KEESEP). O-Rohan Crichton, B-Lambholm & Speightstown Syndicate (FL), $9,590.
|10—
|Long Blade, g, 5, First Samurai–Minewander, by Mineshaft. ($115,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Carole Star Stables, B-CFP Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), $3,900.
|Winning Time: :55 1/5 (fm)
Leave a Reply