North American Allowance Results April 18

April 18, 2020 Brisnet Staff Data Reports, Maidens & Results 0

OP, 9TH, AOC, $62,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-18.
6— BREAK EVEN, f, 4, Country Day–Exotic Wager, by Saint Ballado. O-Klein Racing, B-Richard Klein & Bert Klein (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Joel Rosario, $37,200.
9— Mt. Brave, f, 4, Malibu Moon–Wild Gams, by Forest Wildcat. O-Stonestreet Stables LLC and Leidel, Peter, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $12,400.
4— Headland, f, 4, Paynter–Miss Sheltowee, by Najran. ($17,000 ’16 KEENOV; $25,000 ’17 OBSJAN; $50,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-HWL Partnership, B-Sheltowee Farm & WinStar Farm LLC (KY), $6,200.
Winning Time: 1:09 1/5 (ft)
OP, 7TH, ALW, $61,000, 3YO/UP, 1M, 4-18.
5— DESSMAN, c, 4, Union Rags–Frolic’s Appeal, by Trippi. ($120,000 ’17 KEESEP; $750,000 2018 FTFMAR). O-Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa al Maktoum, B-Wind Hill Farm (FL), T-Bob Baffert, J-Martin Garcia, $36,600.
7— Everfast, c, 4, Take Charge Indy–Awesome Surprise, by Awesome Again. ($47,000 ’17 KEEJAN). O-Calumet Farm, B-Extern Developments (KY), $12,200.
3— Locally Owned, g, 4, Distorted Humor–Fiftyshadesofhay, by Pulpit. ($250,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-G M B Racing, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $6,100.
Winning Time: 1:37 1/5 (ft)
GP, 11TH, AOC, $47,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5F, 4-18.
2— MISS AURAMET, f, 4, Uncaptured–Hello Rosie, by Yes It’s True. ($42,000 ’17 OBSOCT; $135,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Melin, David, Ellman, Leon and Plesa, Laurie, B-Marion G Montanari (FL), T-Edward Plesa, Jr., J-Cristian A. Torres, $28,900.
15— Day by Day, m, 6, Awesome of Course–Dobra, by Smoke Glacken. O-Drawing Away Stable, B-Mr Amore Stables (FL), $9,800.
5— Nikee Kan, m, 5, Kantharos–Yes It’s Valid, by Yes It’s True. ($31,000 2017 OBSJUN). O-Dorothy Raffa, B-Sherry R Mansfield & Kenneth H Davis (FL), $4,700.
Winning Time: :57 1/5 (sy)
GP, 9TH, AOC, $40,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 4-18.
6— GOODBYE BROCKLEY, m, 5, Cosmonaut–Ladywell Court, by Powerscourt (GB). O-Hilly Fields Stable, B-Hilly Fields Stable (NY), T-Philip M. Serpe, J-Fanny Olsson, $24,000.
3— Zarina, f, 4, Temple City–Point Judith, by Black Mambo. O-Robert C Roffey, Jr, B-Robert C Roffey Jr (KY), $8,400.
5— Always Shopping, f, 4, Awesome Again–Stopshoppingmaria, by More Than Ready. O-Repole Stable, B-Repole Stable Inc (KY), $4,400.
Winning Time: 1:38 1/5 (sy)

