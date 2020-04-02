North American Allowance Results April 2

|OP, 8TH, AOC, $61,000, 3YO, F, 6F, 4-2.
|6—
|QUICK DECISION, f, 3, Istan–Tell Me Again, by Majesticperfection. O-Brereton C Jones, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), T-J. Larry Jones, J-Terry J. Thompson, $36,600.
|10—
|Misty Blue, f, 3, Competitive Edge–My Names Nicole, by Charismatic. ($25,000 ’18 FTKJUL; $105,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-WSS Racing LLC and Hooties Racing LLC, B-Debra Ann Shehadi (KY), $12,200.
|7—
|Raggedy Annie, f, 3, Union Rags–Eye Candy Annie, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-Churchill Downs Racing Club, B-Jennifer Kaak &Thoroughbreds By Design, LLC (KY), $6,100.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (ft)
|OP, 6TH, ALW, $61,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-2.
|2—
|SAVEDBYANANGEL, m, 5, Old Fashioned–Threelittleangels, by Bluegrass Cat. O-Prather, John H and Linda K, B-John H Prather, Jr (AR), T-John Henry Prather, Jr., J-Joseph Talamo, $36,600.
|3—
|The Mary Rose, f, 3, Macho Uno–Wood Rose, by Tiznow. O-Shortleaf Stable, Inc, B-Shortleaf Stable (AR), $12,200.
|8—
|All About Clara, f, 4, Jonesboro–Orange Street, by Storm Boot. O-Jess D George, B-Jess George (AR), $6,100.
|Winning Time: 1:12 (ft)
|GP, 8TH, ALW, $39,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 4-2.
|4—
|DIXIEINCANDYLAND, f, 4, Candy Ride (ARG)–Dixieinyankeeland, by Dixie Union. ($60,000 2019 OBSJAN). O-Russell S Davis, B-Crossed Sabres Farm LLC (KY), T-Eddie Kenneally, J-Joel Rosario, $23,400.
|6—
|Tiple (IRE), f, 4, Requinto (IRE)–Pillars of Society (IRE), by Caerleon. ($23,576 ’17 GOFSPT). O-WellSpring Stables, B-Swettenham Stud, Carradale Ltd. & T. Stack (IRE), $8,190.
|3—
|Miss Behave, f, 4, City Zip–Delaneys Star, by Latent Heat. ($30,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Menary, John and Cox, Gail, B-C Oliver Iselin III (VA), $3,900.
|Winning Time: :55 (fm)
