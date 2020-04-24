North American Allowance Results April 24

5—

VOLATILE, c, 4, Violence–Melody Lady, by Unbridled’s Song. ($850,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Phoenix Thoroughbred III, Ltd and Three Chimneys Farm, LLC, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc & Stretch Run Ventures, LLC (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $37,200.