North American Allowance Results April 24

|OP, 9TH, AOC, $62,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 4-24.
|5—
|VOLATILE, c, 4, Violence–Melody Lady, by Unbridled’s Song. ($850,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Phoenix Thoroughbred III, Ltd and Three Chimneys Farm, LLC, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc & Stretch Run Ventures, LLC (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $37,200.
|1—
|Strike That, g, 4, Biondetti–Crooked Answer, by Smart Strike. ($1,000 ’17 OBSJAN; $47,000 2018 OBSMAR). O-M and M Racing (Mike Sisk), B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (FL), $12,400.
|9—
|D’ Rapper, g, 7, Cherokee Rap–D’ Code, by Boundary. O-Danny R Caldwell, B-William Tippett (IL), $6,200.
|Winning Time: 1:08 2/5 (ft)
|OP, 10TH, AOC, $61,000, 3YO, 6F, 4-24.
|1—
|NO PAROLE, c, 3, Violence–Plus One, by Bluegrass Cat. ($75,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Moss, Maggi and Tramontin, Greg, B-Coteau Grove Farms (LA), T-Thomas M. Amoss, J-Joseph Talamo, $36,600.
|2—
|American Butterfly, c, 3, American Pharoah–Gracie’s Butterfly, by War Front. O-Les Wagner, B-Edward S Robbins (KY), $12,200.
|4—
|Rager, c, 3, Into Mischief–Distorted Champ, by Distorted Humor. ($87,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-ERJ Racing, LLC, Homme, Eric and Strauss, William, B-Eduardo Vargas (KY), $6,100.
|Winning Time: 1:09 1/5 (ft)
|GP, 5TH, AOC, $46,300, 3YO/UP, 5FT, 4-24.
|2—
|TIGER BLOOD, g, 7, Cowtown Cat–Sarah Cataldo, by Smarty Jones. ($4,500 ’14 OBSAUG). O-Klesaris, Steve and Young, Jay F, B-Brent Fernung & Crystal Fernung (FL), T-Steve Klesaris, J-Edgard J. Zayas, $28,900.
|8—
|Coop Tries Harder, g, 5, Gone Astray–Alluring Power, by Milwaukee Brew. O-RPS Racing Stable LLC, B-Dr Thomas Brokken (FL), $9,800.
|3—
|Chaps, g, 5, More Than Ready–Cowgirl Mally, by Gone West. O-Joseph W Sutton, B-Joseph W Sutton (KY), $4,000.
|Winning Time: :55 3/5 (fm)
|GP, 9TH, AOC, $39,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 4-24.
|3—
|GRACEFUL PRINCESS, f, 4, Tapit–Havre de Grace, by Saint Liam. O-Whisper Hill Farm, LLC, B-Whisper Hill Farm LLC (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Luis Saez, $23,400.
|4—
|Whispering Beauty, f, 4, Arch–She’s a Beauty, by Storm Cat. ($190,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Skyfall Thoroughbreds, LLC, B-Fred W Hertrich III (KY), $8,190.
|5—
|Hunting Season, f, 4, Pioneerof the Nile–Flying Spur, by Giant’s Causeway. ($575,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Rosen, Andrew and Easton, Edward, B-Mike G Rutherford (KY), $4,290.
|Winning Time: 1:44 2/5 (ft)
|GP, 8TH, AOC, $39,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/8MT, 4-24.
|3—
|EVE OF WAR, f, 3, Declaration of War–Special Thanks, by Broken Vow. O-Treadway Racing Stable, B-Jeff Treadway (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Luis Saez, $23,400.
|2—
|Secret Stash (IRE), f, 3, Mukhadram (GB)–Poppet’s Lovein (GB), by Lomitas (GB). (35,000EUR ’18 GOFORB). O-Gary Barber, B-Kildaragh Stud (IRE), $7,800.
|6—
|Ella Brilla, f, 3, Kitten’s Joy–Stylish Ways, by Empire Maker. O-Schmeling, Mike, Sparks, Heather and Bradley, Mike, B-Sparks View Farm LLC & Fox Straus Ky (KY), $3,900.
|Winning Time: 1:47 (fm)
Leave a Reply