North American Allowance Results April 25

|OP, 8TH, ALW, $64,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-25.
|4—
|SNEAKING OUT, f, 4, Indian Evening–Maddie’s Odyssey, by Kitten’s Joy. O-KMN Racing LLC, B-KMN Racing (CA), T-Jerry Hollendorfer, J-Joel Rosario, $37,200.
|9—
|Bye Bye J, f, 4, Uncaptured–Red Pine, by Awesome Again. ($21,000 ’17 OBSJAN). O-Lieblong, Alex and JoAnn, B-McDowell Farm (AR), $14,400.
|8—
|Ready to Runaway, f, 4, First Dude–Ready to Rip, by More Than Ready. ($4,000 ’17 MINAUG). O-John Mentz, B-Wildcat Ranch LLC (MN), $6,200.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (ft)
|OP, 6TH, AOC, $63,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 4-25.
|10—
|WILBO, g, 8, Candy Ride (ARG)–Kokadrie, by Coronado’s Quest. ($120,000 2014 OBSAPR). O-Chris Wilkins, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY), T-Chris A. Hartman, J-Stewart Elliott, $37,800.
|8—
|Awesome Saturday, g, 6, Any Given Saturday–Brucie, by Fusaichi Pegasus. ($32,000 ’15 KEESEP). O-Chuck Hovitz, B-Craig L Minten (KY), $12,600.
|4—
|Firecrow, g, 4, Maclean’s Music–Cheyenne Autumn, by Indian Charlie. ($70,000 ’17 FTKJUL; $300,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-LaPenta, Robert V and Harlow Stables LLC, B-Johnson, Galvin & Flounders (KY), $6,300.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|GP, 8TH, AOC, $46,300, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 4-25.
|2—
|SCARS ARE COOL, c, 4, Malibu Moon–Ready Signal, by More Than Ready. ($170,000 ’17 OBSOCT). O-Sagamore Farm LLC, B-Hardacre Farm LLC (FL), T-Stanley M. Hough, J-Luis Saez, $28,900.
|5—
|Squeezadios, g, 4, Adios Charlie–A Perfect Squeeze, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-My Purple Haze Stables, B-My Purple Haze Stables, LLC (FL), $9,800.
|4—
|Noble Thought, g, 7, Harlan’s Holiday–No Use Denying, by Maria’s Mon. O-Three Diamonds Farm, B-Pin Oak Stud, LLC (KY), $4,000.
|Winning Time: 1:42 3/5 (ft)
|GP, 6TH, AOC, $43,900, 3YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 4-25.
|7—
|CATHARSIS, m, 5, Kantharos–Wicklow Sunshine, by Mr. Greeley. ($10,000 ’16 OBSJAN). O-Crystal Racing Enterprises and De la Cerda Racing Stable, Inc, B-Connie Scanlon (FL), T-Armando De La Cerda, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $28,300.
|6 (DH) —
|Catch a Thrill, f, 4, City Zip–Successfully Sweet, by Successful Appeal. ($30,000 ’17 FTKOCT). O-Tracy Farmer, B-Dr Jerry Bilinski (KY), $5,850.
|11 (DH) —
|Awsum Roar, m, 6, In Summation–City Roar, by Carson City. O-Imaginary Stables, Mairone, Louis and Pinto, Carmen, B-Thomas Moore (NY), $5,850.
|Winning Time: :55 2/5 (gd)
|GP, 11TH, AOC, $41,000, 4YO/UP, 7F, 4-25.
|5—
|GLOBAL CAMPAIGN, c, 4, Curlin–Globe Trot, by A.P. Indy. ($250,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Sagamore Farm, LLC and WinStar Farm, LLC, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-Stanley M. Hough, J-Chris Landeros, $24,600.
|9—
|Yorkton, h, 6, Speightstown–Sunday Affair, by A.P. Indy. O-Chiefswood Stables Limited, B-Chiefswood Stables Limited (ON), $8,610.
|1—
|Majestic Dunhill, g, 5, Majesticperfection–Candy Fortune, by Candy Ride (ARG). ($47,000 ’16 KEESEP; $100,000 2017 OBSMAR). O-R A Hill Stable, B-Hargus Sexton & Sandra Sexton & Silver Fern Farm, LLC (KY), $4,510.
|Winning Time: 1:21 3/5 (ft)
