North American Allowance Results April 3

|OP, 8TH, AOC, $63,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 4-3.
|5—
|PIRATE’S PUNCH, g, 4, Shanghai Bobby–Catch the Moon, by Malibu Moon. ($90,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Gulliver Racing LLC, Drager, Craig W and Legan, Dan, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Grant T. Forster, J-Tyler Baze, $37,800.
|9—
|Rated R Superstar, g, 7, Kodiak Kowboy–Wicked Wish, by Gold Case. O-Crystal Racing Enterprises and Contreras Stable, Inc, B-ThornDale Stable LLC (KY), $12,600.
|2—
|Mick’s Star, c, 4, Point of Entry–Hug It Out, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($90,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Hoffman Family Racing, LLC, B-Stanley Inman (KY), $6,300.
|Winning Time: 1:42 2/5 (ft)
|OP, 9TH, ALW, $61,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 4-3.
|5—
|SUBIACO, f, 4, Will Take Charge–Soonerette, by Master Command. ($70,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Southern Springs Stables and Sparks, William S, B-Spendthrift Farm, LLC (KY), T-Ron Moquett, J-Joseph Talamo, $36,600.
|4—
|Kiss More, f, 4, More Than Ready–Kiss Mine, by Mineshaft. O-Carl F Pollard, B-CFP Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), $12,200.
|7—
|Gold Credit, f, 4, Goldencents–Past Due, by Devil His Due. ($35,000 ’16 KEENOV; $160,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-Michael House, B-Victor Zambrano (KY), $6,100.
|Winning Time: 1:38 3/5 (ft)
|GP, 8TH, AOC, $41,400, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 4-3.
|6—
|W W FITZY, f, 4, Well Positioned–Stormy Fitz, by Stormy Atlantic. O-William Stiritz, B-William P Stiritz (IL), T-Scott Becker, J-Marcos Meneses, $24,000.
|8—
|Midnight Soiree, m, 5, Include–Casanova Striker, by Smart Strike. O-McBride, Randy, Pickering, James W, Hookstra, Terry and Hudgins, Arcilla, B-Brereton C Jones (FL), $9,800.
|2—
|Bella Ciao, f, 4, Flatter–Anandi, by Anabaa. ($30,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Cairoli Racing Stable and Magic Stables LLC, B-Dr & Mrs Walter Zent (KY), $4,400.
|Winning Time: 1:36 2/5 (ft)
|TAM, 6TH, ALW, $18,000, 4YO/UP, 1MT, 4-3.
|4—
|COUNT AGAIN, g, 5, Awesome Again–Count to Three, by Red Ransom. O-Sam-Son Farm, B-Sam-Son Farm (ON), T-J. Kent Sweezey, J-Wilmer A. Garcia, $10,620.
|3—
|Where’s Oliver, g, 4, More Than Ready–See Ya Signe, by Sea the Stars (IRE). ($90,000 ’16 KEENOV; $400,000 ’17 FTSAUG). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-Southern Equine Stables, LLC (KY), $3,600.
|9—
|Centerfoldprospect, g, 5, Prospective–Centerfold, by Repriced. O-William D McCarty, B-Antonia Noonan (FL), $1,800.
|Winning Time: 1:36 4/5 (fm)
