North American Allowance Results April 30

|OP, 8TH, AOC, $62,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 4-30.
|8—
|BLAMED, m, 5, Blame–Salsa Star, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Cleber J Massey, B-Sagamore Farm (MD), T-William I. Mott, J-Joseph Talamo, $37,200.
|9—
|Motion Emotion, f, 4, Take Charge Indy–Golden Motion, by Smart Strike. ($55,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Abbondanza Racing, LLC, Mark DeDomenico LLC and Medallion Racing, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $12,400.
|4—
|Letruska, f, 4, Super Saver–Magic Appeal, by Successful Appeal. O-St George Stable LLC, B-St George Stables (KY), $6,200.
|Winning Time: 1:36 2/5 (ft)
|OP, 9TH, ALW, $61,000, 3YO/UP, 6F, 4-30.
|2—
|HORSE DOCTOR, c, 4, Bodemeister–Exclusive Diva, by Bernardini. O-Calumet Farm, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-Jack Sisterson, J-Declan Cannon, $36,600.
|11—
|Marvin, c, 3, Cross Traffic–The Cat’s Reach, by Bernstein. ($125,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $75,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Dickerson, Jack and Ames, Zack, B-RR Equine Stables, LLC (KY), $12,200.
|*6—
|American Mandate, c, 4, Strong Mandate–Pebble Hill, by Lemon Drop Kid. ($50,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Ed Orr, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), $6,100.
|Winning Time: 1:09 3/5 (ft)
|***Union Ride finished third but was disqualified and placed ninth.
|GP, 9TH, AOC, $41,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 4-30.
|5—
|SKY CHASER, f, 4, Drill–Mesa Mist, by Sky Mesa. ($38,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Sun Dance Stables, B-Dorothy Raffa (FL), T-Ronald B. Spatz, J-Miguel Angel Vasquez, $25,100.
|9—
|Run Devil, f, 3, Soldat–Zooming By, by Cimarron Secret. O-Ropes, John and Woods, Gayle, B-Ropes John (FL), $8,920.
|3—
|Real Doozie, f, 3, Handsome Mike–Shezadoozie, by Congaree. O-Ballybrit Stable, LLC, B-Ballybrit Stable (FL), $4,820.
|Winning Time: 1:38 (gd)
|GP, 10TH, AOC, $40,700, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1M, 4-30.
|5—
|BELLA CIAO, f, 4, Flatter–Anandi, by Anabaa. ($30,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Cairoli Racing Stable and Magic Stables LLC, B-Dr & Mrs Walter Zent (KY), T-Antonio Sano, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $24,000.
|4—
|Flat Awesome Jenny, m, 5, Flat Out–Jennie R., by Awesome Again. ($40,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-M and W Stables, LLC, B-Nicholas M Lotz & Betsy Kelley (KY), $8,400.
|2—
|Midnight Soiree, m, 5, Include–Casanova Striker, by Smart Strike. O-McBride, Randy, Pickering, James W, Hookstra, Terry and Hudgins, Arcilla, B-Brereton C Jones (FL), $5,100.
|Winning Time: 1:37 2/5 (gd)
