North American Allowance Results April 4

|OP, 8TH, AOC, $61,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 4-4.
|1—
|FINNICK THE FIERCE, g, 3, Dialed In–Southern Classic, by Southern Image. O-Monge, Arnaldo and Hernandez, Rey, B-Paige Jillian Blu Sky Stables (KY), T-Rey Hernandez, J-Martin Garcia, $36,600.
|3—
|General Trev, g, 3, Constitution–Lacey Officer, by Officer. O-Jerry Durant, B-Jerry Durant (KY), $12,200.
|10—
|Adhhar, g, 3, Daaher–Sawsan, by Tapit. O-Joel Politi, B-Shadwell Farm, LLC (KY), $6,100.
|Winning Time: 1:45 3/5 (sy)
|OP, 7TH, ALW, $61,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 4-4.
|9—
|CARDAMON, f, 4, Pioneerof the Nile–Soothing Touch, by Touch Gold. O-Juddmonte Farms, Inc, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-Martin Garcia, $36,600.
|2—
|Inthemidstofbiz, f, 4, Fed Biz–Midst, by Closing Argument. O-Contreras Stable and Knapczyk, Andrew, B-JD Stuart & Mueller Farms, Inc (KY), $12,200.
|12—
|Wishful Quality, f, 4, Exclusive Quality–Wishful Melody, by Songandaprayer. ($65,000 2019 FTMWIN). O-Caver, Tony and Strickland, D K, B-Charlie Runion (FL), $6,100.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (sy)
|GP, 10TH, AOC, $42,400, 4YO/UP, 1MT, 4-4.
|11—
|HALLADAY, c, 4, War Front–Hightap, by Tapit. O-Harrell Ventures, LLC, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd & Winchell Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), T-Todd A. Pletcher, J-Luis Saez, $24,600.
|2—
|Kroy, g, 6, The Factor–Pieria, by Atticus. ($185,000 ’15 FTSAUG). O-Midwest Thoroughbreds, Inc, B-Machmer Hall & Milan Kosanovich (FL), $9,600.
|9—
|Penalty, h, 5, Blame–Amazing Shoes, by Empire Maker. ($390,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Adele B Dilschneider, B-Claiborne Farm (KY), $4,100.
|Winning Time: 1:32 3/5 (fm)
|GP, 8TH, AOC, $40,500, 3YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 4-4.
|1—
|LADY PANDA, f, 3, Animal Kingdom–Girl Gone Crazy, by Roar. ($20,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Pinnacle Racing Stable, LLC, B-Destiny Oaks (FL), T-Lilli Kurtinecz, J-Tyler Gaffalione, $25,100.
|4—
|Yolanda’s Pride, f, 3, Prospective–Muchness, by Hat Trick (JPN). O-Cre Run Enterprises LLC and Klesaris, Steve, B-Steve Tucker (FL), $8,560.
|2—
|Ghostly Beauty, f, 4, Noble Mission (GB)–Capeslew (IRE), by Cape Cross (IRE). ($80,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Paradise Farms Corp and Staudacher, David, B-G S Inversiones Hipicas LLC (FL), $3,600.
|Winning Time: 1:36 (fm)
|GP, 11TH, AOC, $39,000, 3YO, 7F, 4-4.
|4—
|SONNEMAN, c, 3, Curlin–Zardana (BRZ), by Crimson Tide (IRE). ($375,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Courtlandt Farms (Donald and Donna Adam), B-Arnold Zetcher LLC (KY), T-Mark A. Hennig, J-Joel Rosario, $23,400.
|6—
|Golden Candy, c, 3, Goldencents–Be My Candy, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-A Delaperriere Stables, LLC, B-A Delaperrier Stable LLC (PA), $8,190.
|5—
|Ralston, c, 3, Tapiture–Foxbeau, by Bluegrass Cat. O-LLP Performance Horse, LLC, B-Alejandro Leon (KY), $3,900.
|Winning Time: 1:23 3/5 (ft)
|TAM, 7TH, ALW, $18,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 4-4.
|6—
|PALLAS ATHENE, f, 4, Declaration of War–Miss Paget (IRE), by Galileo (IRE). ($110,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Curragh Racing, B-Doug Branham & Felicia Branham (KY), T-John P. Terranova II, J-Daniel Centeno, $10,800.
|1—
|Marnie Girl, m, 6, Parading–Strike Point, by Smart Strike. O-Craig Minten, B-Mr & Mrs Craig L Minten (KY), $3,600.
|7—
|Capoeira, m, 5, Declaration of War–O’ Bella Ballerina, by Fusaichi Pegasus. ($150,000 ’16 KEESEP; $2,000 2019 KEEJAN). O-Old First Ward Stable, B-Mt Brilliant Broodmares Ii LLC (KY), $1,800.
|Winning Time: 1:43 (fm)
Leave a Reply