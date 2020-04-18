North American Graded Stakes Results April 18

|APPLE BLOSSOM H. (G1), OP, $600,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 4-18.
|14—
|CE CE, f, 4, Elusive Quality–Miss Houdini, by Belong to Me. O-Bo Hirsch, LLC, B-Bo Hirsch, LLC (KY), T-Michael W. McCarthy, J-Victor Espinoza, $360,000.
|1—
|Ollie’s Candy, m, 5, Candy Ride (ARG)–Afternoon Stroll, by Stroll. O-Eggert, Paul and Eggert, Karen, B-Paul Eggert & Karen Eggert (KY), $120,000.
|5—
|Point of Honor, f, 4, Curlin–Zayanna, by Bernardini. O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Stetson Racing, LLC, B-Siena Farms LLC (KY), $60,000.
|Also Ran: Street Band, Saracosa, Horologist, Go Google Yourself, Lady Apple, Awe Emma, Queen Nekia, Serengeti Empress, Come Dancing, Coldwater, Cookie Dough.
|Winning Time: 1:43 (ft)
|Margins: HD, 2 1/4, HD.
|Odds: 3.90, 7.40, 6.80.
|COUNT FLEET SPRINT H. (G3), OP, $350,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 4-18.
|9—
|WHITMORE, g, 7, Pleasantly Perfect–Melody’s Spirit, by Scat Daddy. O-LaPenta, Robert V, Southern Springs Stables and Head of Plains Partners LLC, B-John Liviakis (KY), T-Ron Moquett, J-Joseph Talamo, $210,000.
|2—
|Flagstaff, g, 6, Speightstown–Indyan Giving, by A.P. Indy. ($475,000 ’15 FTSAUG). O-Lane’s End Racing and Hronis Racing LLC, B-Summer Wind Farm (KY), $70,000.
|8—
|Manny Wah, c, 4, Will Take Charge–Battlefield Angel, by Proud Citizen. ($175,000 ’17 FTKJUL). O-Susan Moulton, B-Martha Jane Mulholland & Modo Tesio Equine, LLC (KY), $35,000.
|Also Ran: Nitrous, Wendell Fong, Share the Upside, Hidden Scroll, Hog Creek Hustle, Mr. Jagermeister, Lexitonian, Bobby’s Wicked One.
|Winning Time: 1:08 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, HF, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 3.10, 3.70, 74.90.
