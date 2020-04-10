North American Maiden Winners April 10

Flat Out–Dixie Kiss by Chimes Band; MOCHA KISS, f, 3, OP, Mcl 16000, 4-10, 1 1/16m, 1:47 4/5. B-McDowell Farm (AR.). $12,500 ’18 OKCSUM. *1/2 to Kiss My Hennessy(MSW$314,206).

I Spent It–For Carole by Yes It’s True; DON H, c, 3, TAM, Mcl 16000, 4-10, 1mT, 1:36 1/5. B-Horacio Barbaran (FL.).

Liam’s Map–Bird Harbor by Boston Harbor; BIRD MAP, f, 3, GP, Mcl 50000, 4-10, 6f, 1:11 1/5. B-Marylou Whitney Stables LLC (KY.).

Shackleford–Little Michelle by Tiz Wonderful; MAGDALENA, f, 3, TAM, Mcl 16000, 4-10, 1mT, 1:36 4/5. B-William B Harrigan & Mike Pietrangelo (KY.). $10,000 ’18 FTKOCT.

Bernardini–Bickersons (G2$257,485), by Silver Deputy; BEBEAU, g, 4, GP, Mcl 20000, 4-10, 1mT, 1:34 2/5. B-K & G Stables (KY.). $400,000 ’17 KEESEP.

Candy Ride (ARG)–Common Hope by Storm Cat; SHARED LEGACY, c, 4, GP, Msw, 4-10, 5fT, :57 . B-Nimet Arif Kurtel (KY.). *1/2 to Little Miss Holly(G3) *Full to Shared Belief(champion, $2,932,200).

Congrats–Dignified Air by Grand Slam; TIME N MONEY, g, 4, LA, Mcl 5000, 4-10, 4 1/2f, :51 1/5. B-Fred W. Hertrich III (NY.).

Ghostzapper–Do Somethin (SP$299,200), by Purim; INSHANNITY, f, 4, OP, Msw, 4-10, 6f, 1:10 . B-B P Walden Jr. and Taylor Hall, LLC (KY.). $130,000 ’16 KEENOV; $160,000 ’17 KEESEP.

Prospective–Caughtnthemoment by Graeme Hall; PAPA RALPH J, c, 4, TAM, Mcl 10000, 4-10, 1m 40y, 1:43 1/5. B-Dawn Manness, Kenneth Manness, Billy Churly & Sherry Churly (FL.).

Skipshot–Miss Disaster by Mineshaft; DARDANELLOS, g, 4, GP, Mcl 12500, 4-10, 1m, 1:38 3/5. B-Leslie Hammond (FL.).