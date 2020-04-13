North American Maiden Winners April 13

Even the Score–Lemonsrgoodongrass by Lemon Drop Kid; D L’S GIRL, f, 3, FON, Msw, 4-13, 6f, 1:16 1/5. B-Rodney Paden (MN.).

Service Stripe–Union Victory by Indian Charlie; VICTORY STRIPE, g, 3, WRD, Mcl 15000, 4-13, 1m, 1:41 1/5. B-Huddleston Brothers Farm (OK.).

Smiling Tiger–Totally Worth It by Congrats; TOTALLY TIGER, g, 3, WRD, Msw, 4-13, 6f, 1:12 . B-Thomas W. Bachman (CA.). $40,000 ’18 BESAUG.

Tactical Cat–Silent Blush by Silent Name (JPN); KUCHEN, f, 3, WRD, Mcl 7500, 4-13, 5f, :59 4/5. B-Raywood Farm LLC (OK.).