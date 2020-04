North American Maiden Winners April 22

Street Sense–Mahkama by Bernardini; SENSE OF JUSTICE, c, 3, TAM, Msw, 4-22, 7f, 1:24 . B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA.). $140,000 ’18 FTKFEB; $350,000 ’18 FTKJUL. *1/2 to Yulong Warrior (G1P$272,357).