North American Maiden Winners April 30

Creative Cause–Object by War Front; SUNSHINE CITY, f, 2, GP, Mcl 25000, 4-30, 4 1/2f, :53 4/5. B-Kenneth L. Ramsey & Sarah K. Ramsey (KY.).

Caleb’s Posse–Goldinthepocket by Gold Case; BOO BE RIGHT, c, 3, OP, Mcl 16000, 4-30, 6f, 1:12 3/5. B-Five Star Racing Stable (AR.).

Distorted Humor–Folklore (champion, $945,500), by Tiznow; CHEROKEE MAIDEN, f, 3, OP, Msw, 4-30, 1 1/16m, 1:44 4/5. B-Robert and Beverly Lewis Trust, LLC & Distorted Humor Syndicate (KY.). $410,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Ghostzapper–Indian Princess by Indian Charlie; GHOST GAME, c, 3, GP, Mcl 50000, 4-30, 6f, 1:12 . B-Mercedes Stables LLC (KY.). $325,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Orb–Database by Known Fact; CLOUDBASED, g, 3, GP, Mcl 16000, 4-30, 1 1/16m, 1:48 2/5. B-Stuart S. Janney, III LLC (KY.). *1/2 to Data Link(G1$831,335).

Strong Mandate–Wise Ending ($336,278), by End Sweep; STRONG ENDING, c, 3, GP, Mcl 25000, 4-30, 1 1/16mT, 1:42 . B-Bob Austin & Alice Austin (KY.). $20,000 ’18 KEEJAN; $90,000 ’18 KEESEP. *1/2 to King Congie(G3).