North American Maiden Winners April 4

Blame–Facethefront by War Front; GRAVITAS, g, 3, TAM, Msw, 4-4, 1mT, 1:37 2/5. B-B. D. Gibbs Farm, LLC (KY.). $290,000 2019 OBSAPR.

Honorable Dillon–Spenny by Menifee; SMITTEN FOR SMITTY, f, 3, GP, Mcl 25000, 4-4, 6 1/2f, 1:18 4/5. B-Vincent A. Vivolo Jr. (NY.).

Medaglia d’Oro–Salute by Unbridled; VIGILANTES WAY, f, 3, TAM, Msw, 4-4, 7f, 1:23 3/5. B-Phipps Stable (KY.). *1/2 to Mr Speaker (G1$1,247,544) *1/2 to Fire Away (G3$613,397).

Ministers Wild Cat–Lost Bride by Pioneering; LOST THE MINISTER, r, 3, LA, Mcl 3500, 4-3, 4 1/2f, :52 3/5. B-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds, LLC (CA.).

Munnings–Cherokee Beads by Street Sense; LUCKY BETTY, f, 3, OP, Msw, 4-4, 1 1/16m, 1:46 . B-TK Stables LLC (KY.). $145,000 ’18 KEESEP.

Langfuhr–Visual Candy by Woodman; LONG STORY SHORT, f, 4, GP, Mcl 12500, 4-4, 6f, 1:13 2/5. B-William Butler (NY.).

Malibu Moon–Gigahertz by Dynaformer; DUELLIST, c, 4, GP, Mcl 16000, 4-4, 1mT, 1:36 1/5. B-Dixiana Farms LLC (KY.). $35,000 2018 OBSJUN.

Midshipman–Miss Hissy Fit by Aldebaran; DON VITO CORLEONE, g, 4, OP, Msw, 4-4, 1 1/16m, 1:45 4/5. B-University of Kentucky (KY.). $6,500 ’17 FTKFEB.

More Than Ready–West Side Dancer by Gone West; FORT KING, g, 4, TAM, Mcl 10000, 4-4, 5 1/2f, 1:05 . B-Ocala Stud (FL.). *1/2 to Travelin Man (G2$330,734) *1/2 to Discreet Dancer (G2$365,900) *1/2 to Sweet N Discreet (G1P$366,447).

Poseidon’s Warrior–Snap Happy by Lion Heart; WAR ACT, g, 4, GP, Mcl 16000, 4-4, 6 1/2f, 1:18 3/5. B-Just For Fun Stable Inc. (FL.).