North American Non-Graded Stakes Results April 17

|RAINBOW MISS S., OP, $106,000, 3YO, F, 6F, 4-17.
|8—
|SEKANI, f, 3, Double Irish–Merry Mittens, by Harperstown. O-Shortleaf Stable, Inc, B-Shortleaf Stable (AR), T-William B. VanMeter, J-Declan Cannon, $66,000.
|2—
|The Mary Rose, f, 3, Macho Uno–Wood Rose, by Tiznow. O-Shortleaf Stable, Inc, B-Shortleaf Stable (AR), $20,000.
|5—
|Choctaw Charlie, f, 3, Laurie’s Rocket–Robin My Girl, by Mutakddim. O-Glynn A Puryear, Jr, B-Anderson Farms (AR), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Proud Victoria, Lucky Every Day, Get One More, Hissy Missy, Julie Arkansas.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1HF, 2 1/4, 1HF.
|Odds: 2.30, 5.50, 1.60.
|RAINBOW S., OP, $100,000, 3YO, 6F, 4-17.
|7—
|MAN IN THE CAN, c, 3, Can the Man–Smeauxkininthelane, by Smoke Glacken. O-JRita Young Thoroughbreds LLC, B-JRita Young Thoroughbreds, LLC (AR), T-Ron Moquett, J-Joel Rosario, $60,000.
|2—
|Captain Don, g, 3, Flat Out–C D Player, by Montbrook. ($20,000 ’18 OKCSUM). O-Dash C Goff, B-McDowell Farm (AR), $20,000.
|6—
|Tempt Fate, c, 3, Hamazing Destiny–Naughty Sister, by Archarcharch. O-Jerry Caroom, B-Butzow & Robertson (AR), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Zaino Boyz, Chicken Hawk, Hamazing Wisdom, Ten Buds, Piece of Work.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 1 3/4, NK.
|Odds: 2.20, 5.10, 4.50.
