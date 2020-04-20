North American Non-Graded Stakes Results April 20

|CINEMA S., WRD, $55,000, 3YO, F, 1M, 4-20.
|4—
|SHE’S ALL WOLFE, f, 3, Magna Graduate–She’s All In, by Include. O-Robert H Zoellner, B-Robert H Zoellner (OK), T-Donnie K. Von Hemel, J-Floyd Wethey, Jr., $33,000.
|6—
|Seeing Double, f, 3, Pollard’s Vision–Zarba’s Production, by Run Production. O-P and D Racing Stables, B-P & D Racing Stables (OK), $11,000.
|2—
|Polly Tiz, f, 3, Pollard’s Vision–Tiz Divine, by Tiznow. O-Eric Owens, B-Steve Martin & Brooke Martin (OK), $6,050.
|Also Ran: The One for Fun, Sunday’s Vision, Diamonds N Spurs, Kallie Sioux.
|Winning Time: 1:41 (ft)
|Margins: 3, NK, 2 1/4.
|Odds: 0.40, 16.90, 14.00.
