North American Non-Graded Stakes Results April 21

|WILL ROGERS S., WRD, $55,000, 3YO, C/G, 1M, 4-21.
|6—
|CANEY’S GHOST, g, 3, Dramedy–Caney Creek, by Service Stripe. ($24,500 ’18 OKCSUM). O-Ra-Max Farms LLC, B-John James Revocable Trust (OK), T-Theresa Sue Luneack, J-David Cabrera, $33,000.
|3—
|Great Faces, g, 3, Tapiture–Successful Show, by Successful Appeal. O-Schuyler, Jack and Keiser, Kevin, B-Jack Schuyler & Kevin Keiser (OK), $11,000.
|5—
|Southgate, g, 3, Dramedy–Perfect Southerner, by Dixieland Band. O-Michael Schmidt, B-John James Revocable Trust (OK), $6,050.
|Also Ran: Khola, Pretty Special.
|Winning Time: 1:39 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, 1 1/4, 4HF.
|Odds: 1.90, 2.10, 1.20.
