North American Non-Graded Stakes Results April 21

WILL ROGERS S., WRD, $55,000, 3YO, C/G, 1M, 4-21.

CANEY’S GHOST , g, 3, Dramedy–Caney Creek, by Service Stripe. ($24,500 ’18 OKCSUM). O-Ra-Max Farms LLC, B-John James Revocable Trust (OK), T-Theresa Sue Luneack, J-David Cabrera, $33,000.

3—