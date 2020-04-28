North American Non-Graded Stakes Results April 28

|TRAO CLASSIC SPRINT S., WRD, $55,000, 3YO/UP, C/G, 6F, 4-28.
|2—
|WELDER, g, 7, The Visualiser–Dance Softly, by Tiznow. O-Ra-Max Farms LLC, B-Center Hills Farm (OK), T-Theresa Sue Luneack, J-David Cabrera, $33,000.
|7—
|Shannon C, g, 5, Latent Heat–Miranda Diane, by Fistfite. O-B and S Racing (Bozarth and Smith), B-B & S Racing (OK), $11,000.
|8—
|Eurowest, g, 4, Euroears–Auntie Mine, by Mineshaft. O-Jimmy R Skinner, B-James E Helzer (OK), $6,050.
|Also Ran: Fly to the Bank, Timely Reply, Rockport Kat, Gospel Cherokey, Criminal.
|Winning Time: 1:09 (ft)
|Margins: 6HF, 6 1/4, NK.
|Odds: 0.20, 4.00, 75.00.
