OptixPLOT for Oaklawn April 9

RACE 5:

#9 RIP IT RYAN makes a significant class drop into this $20k maiden claiming event, offers both value and upside from his previous starts this meet. He was overmatched and extended in terms of distance when making his first start of the meet in the mud on opening day, January 24, against Special Weight company. From there class was still against him looking for some relief following the February event. He did find some class relief running for a tag in March, however unable to get involved on March 5 running against the profile favoring horses forwardly placed; and on March 26 was both extra-wide (X_WIDE) and making a MOVE on a very windy afternoon at the route distance – one that is probably a bit further than his ideal. Given that recent series, the race to key off of is the February 15 race sprinting against Special Weight company. While not on that level, it was still a competitive run from him (C+ OptixGRADE) and earned a 78 OptixFIG that holds up against this level of competition. With a fair break he projects to find a similar stalking trip to the one he ran that afternoon, and one shown on the Surface/Distance OptixPLOT 2020.

RACE 8:

#7 LOCALLY OWNED, in an evenly matched allowance event, has a look making his first start of the Oaklawn meet here for trainer Al Stall. This will be his third start of the form cycle with upside coming back off that 307-day layoff in January with progression in those recent two starts. Looking through his past performance it seems that connections have found him to be a main track sprinter and isolating those dirt sprint races makes him a fit (OptixFIG/GRADES) in this spot. He has tactical speed as needed, and as shown by the Large Square on the PLOT the ability to finish. That looks to come into play here even with the lighter “Snowflake” Contention, there is still the 34 SpeedRate in play as well as five of the nine runners sharing the “E/EP” RunStyle displayed on the OptixRPM/RunStyleMatch.