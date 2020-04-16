OptixPLOT for Oaklawn Park Apr. 17 Races 5 and 9

RACE 5 – Rainbow Miss Stakes

A competitive stakes race for Arkansas 3-year-old fillies which will include a match-up of a couple speedy runners with #5 CHOCTAW CHARLIE and #8 SEKANI. It is very tough to see on the OptixPLOT2020 below as that pair overlap each other so much as prominently placed Squares in Quad I. With that said, they also can present a challenge to each other in that role on the front end and will be kept honest by the other runners #2 THE MARY ROSE, #3 JULIE ARKANSAS and #4 LUCKY EVERY DAY. This pace scenario could set up #6 PROUD VICTORIA with the right stalking trip behind that first flight positioned well as a Square from Quad II. Not only does she Plot favorably in terms of trip but also has upside coming out of the Downthedustyroad S. back in February making a move from off the pace and against the profile that afternoon. She will also see the return of Santana in the irons, a rider that has had success aboard in the past.

RACE 9 – Rainbow Stakes

#10 ZAINO BOYZ will ship in this afternoon by way of Florida and coming out of some fast sprint races on that circuit. He looks to be a solid threat in that role, and with his early speed a threat to be dominant on the front end as shown on OptixPLOT 2020 as a Square high up on the y-axis in Quad I. While he looks solid from that standpoint, there are others in the field also placed in Quad I as well as sharing the E/EP RunStyle shown on OptixRPM. The “Fire” Contention is in play and should the race start to slow late #6 TEMPT FATE and #7 MAN IN THE CAN will look to take advantage tracking as Squares behind that Quad I flight. TEMPT FATE has run some fast OptixFIGs in his races this year including the maiden win just two weeks ago. With that said he will need to pair that effort especially with ZAINO BOYZ in the mix and he does also share that E/P RunStyle which could be trouble should Lanerie force to use and keep pace with that main rival.

MAN IN THE CAN is interesting making his second start of the meet and with some time since that first start here at Oaklawn back in February. He was solid breaking his maiden at Remington Park and looked to have upside off that debut win. There were some mixed signals on February 27 as he was quite “cold on the board” going off as the seventh betting choice from the 9-2 morning line. The trip was not ideal either. He took some contact at the start (TROUBLE_S) before racing off the rail and behind the pacesetters and eventual top two finishers. Since that race he was given a couple weeks before recording his next work and since that published move in late March has a good three-move series coming into this race. He will also see a rider change here with Rosario picking up the mount and a rider change that looks favorable to this colt overall.