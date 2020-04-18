OptixPLOT for Oaklawn Park Races 4, 7, and 9 on Apr. 19

RACE 4

#5 OUR GIRL ABBY presents some upside and an alternative in this claiming event for fillies and mares. She will make her third start of the Oaklawn meet and has improved with each start for Maker since coming over in the beginning of the meet. This can be seen in her OptixGRADES with the progression from the January 26 race and C OptixGRADE through her most recent start last month earning the B- OptixGRADE while finishing in a photo for place behind the open length winner and heavy favorite in that race. She seems to fit at this type of claiming level and unlike many of her rivals in this field has not been knocking around this condition for nearly as long.

Rivals like #4 CAN’T TOUCH ME have been running evenly (B- OptixGRADES) without much progression though remains consistent and looks to retain that form here. #7 MY DARLING SOFIA is quite logical and arguably the one to beat coming in with OptixFIG all in FigRANGE and taking a subtle class drop making her first start for Broberg, a very live trainer especially as of late.

RACE 7

#1 DACK JANIEL’S, granted a 3-year-old facing older runners in here, will make a lateral move in terms of race par wheeling right back out of the allowance race just over a week ago. All things considered he turned in a good effort for that April 11 race and earning a 93 OptixFIG that makes him competitive here. With today’s race shape and running style, he looks well placed to sit an inside tracking trip with the ability to finish (Quad I/III Square) – something that looks to be necessary with the pacesetters #5 ITS MY BAG BABY, #7 GOLDEN SCEPTOR and #9 HEROS REWARD all Circles on OptixPLOT2020.

RACE 9

Asmussen will send out a pair in this race, #7 SHANG and #10 TONE BROKE, both runners deserving of a look in this competitive allowance event. SHANG will return to the main track after trying the turf last out and freshened off that place finish in the Dixie Poker Ace back at the Fair Grounds in February. As shown on OptixPLOT2020 he has legit tactical speed and could be a threat on the front end (Quad I Square) especially if left alone on the lead. With that said he looks to find some Contention (Sun + 50 SpeedRATE) from others including a pair of horses shipping in by way of Santa Anita in #2 TWO THIRTY FIVE and #9 DR. DORR. TWO THIRTY FIVE looks legit, well placed here by trainer Richard Baltas coming out of much tough graded stakes events and finding a more preferred distance this afternoon. He is positioned well as a Square tracking high up in Quad I, and tough to make any real knocks on him in this spot. DR. DORR also placed as a Square in Quad I has not been at his “sharpest” form (OptixFIG below FIGRANGE) as of late split with layoffs in the past two race seasons. That does create some serious reservations especially should he be a shorter price in this event.

TONE BROKE is an interesting type and getting creative one with upside that could be projected given his recent races and some excuses along the way. He made his 2020 debut in the Louisiana S. (G3), failing to make much impact off the bench racing behind a moderate pace. From there he moved to the turf for the Fair Grounds S. (G3), again without much impact as one of the longshots in that event. He shipped into Oaklawn and ran in the Temperence Hill S. contested at 12 furlongs and ran against the dynamics of that race. Some of that was his own doing, running a bit keen on the lead taking pressure on the front end. It should be noted that event came up quite strong in terms of quality, with the top two finishers in that stakes race coming from off the pace, and that does perhaps upgrade TONE BROKE on that dynamics/flow front.