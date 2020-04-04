OptixPLOT for Oaklawn Park Races 4 & 8 on Apr. 5

RACE 4:

#5 EXOTIC PEGASUS offers some value returning to the maiden claiming level this afternoon. He is placed well as a Square in Quad I capable to show both tactical speed and the ability to finish. A tactical trip could give him the advantage over the logical #12 PRIVATE LAKE, today’s morning-line favorite. The race placement by trainer Kenny Smith for EXOTIC PEGASUS is favorable returning to the maiden claiming level as well as the return to a sprint from the Special Weight event and WIDE trip last month. Those changes move him up in terms of trip cutting back to the sprint as shown on the PLOT; and in addition, note his race at this level back on Feb. 23 finishing second with an 81 OptixFIG, a number on the high side of the OptixFIGRANGE as well as the competitive B- OptixGRADE.

RACE 8:

#5 AWE EMMA is in an allowance that comes up very competitive. While a case can be made for any in this field, AWE EMMA is worth a look and has some upside following her two starts this meet. She made her first start of the meet back in early February and given the race was the first start back in 280 days and run at the sprint distance given her race history as a router, a prep designation looked reasonable all around. She expected to move forward off that start and placed ambitiously in the Azeri (G2) just three weeks ago. She did not have the opportunity to compete pushing through the gates right as the doors were about to open causing her to hop at the start and lose the rider.

The challenge for her that afternoon was not just in terms of class at the graded stakes level but also in terms of trip given her front-running style. That challenge is still in play here as many share a run style (EP) suggesting they will prefer to run forwardly placed. As the lone “E” runner she could try and sneak away on the lead especially if the others try and rate and use her speed from there. She has every element to compete here in terms of form, speed figures, and class; it will come down to running her race and getting the trip.