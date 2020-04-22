OptixPLOT for Races 3 and 6 at Oaklawn Park on Friday, Apr. 24

RACE 3:

A competitive claiming event for older horses and some wagering opportunities in this race even with a solid potential favorite #12 NAPOLEON’S EMPIRE. He will return to this claiming level following the show finish back on March 26th when he encountered early TROUBLE carried out WIDE into the first turn. The overall effort makes him a fit right back in this spot and he figures to find a favorable pace scenario for his run style positioned high up on the y-axis from a Quad I/II tracking position. It should be noted that #7 JAPEDO “plots” similarly, however will be tested for stamina at this distance with some concerns on that front.

#4 DEALIN STELEN and #10 BOOKIE’S BLUES exit a stronger (higher OptixFIGRANGE) claiming event back on March 28th and should benefit from the class relief coming out of that tougher event. In addition to class, both runners were forwardly placed and chasing a very fast pace for the level and distance, upgrading them from that start. The race itself has held together in terms of form with horses performing well and pairing their OptixFIG running back out of that race. Also worth considering at a price #6 WINGS UP as he will return to this level and like NAPOLEON’S EMPIRE was compromised with a WIDE trip back on March 26th and noted a very windy afternoon where horses that were able to save ground like #3 ANOTHERDAYATTHELAKE seemed to benefit.

RACE 6:

#2 SHE’S A LUCKY ONE has not been able to live up to her name so far this meet and perhaps can turn that around this afternoon. She had trouble at the start (TROUBLE_S) back on February 8th making her Oaklawn debut off the 201-day layoff, not asked for her best finish while making up ground late. Following that start she made a move running against the bias (X_BIAS) back on March 5th and again found some trouble at the rail getting SHUFFLE’d back in her most recent start. Looking at OptixPLOT2020 there is both Contention (Fire) and an honest SpeedRate which should assist her run from off the pace. Trip will still be necessary, the one factor that has kept her from finishing in the money so far. With a similar run style, and finding some class relief, #1 KALLISTE ROSE looks well-spotted (Past 3 Runlines all OptixFIG well in FIGRANGE) here for Amoss. Placement also looks favorable for #11 ELIZABETH RULES making her first start off the claim for Broberg; and could benefit in terms of a pace advantage should also-eligible #13 DESERT THIEF fail to draw in, easing up that Contention in Quad I.