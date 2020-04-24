OptixPLOT for Races 6 and 10 at Oaklawn Park on Sunday, Apr. 26

RACE 6

#2 SHE BE ADDIE, contrary to the chart comment of “no menace,” actually was making up some ground back on April 5 and has some upside as she makes her second start off the layoff. Still lightly raced she will return to this level and looks well placed for the connections. In the April 5 race she was coming back after 179 days away and likely to benefit from the start, still earning a C+ OptixGRADE for the effort. She was given a long WARM_UP prior to the race and in running was held up off the pace before starting to make up ground late in a race outcome with minimal change in running order. She is capable to improve second off the layoff and should find a more favorable pace for her running style here. She does not need to be as far back as she was last out for her to compete, though is positioned in Quad IV as a Square. It is worth keeping in mind with that PLOT position her being lightly raced and the running lines of her two most recent starts. With that said there should be plenty of pace for her to run at with the “Fire” Contention in play.

RACE 10

#8 SHILAH BABY will look to use her early speed as a pace advantage as she makes her 2020 debut this afternoon. She will be asked to run off the 151-day layoff though, and based on her recent series of bullet works, looks ready to fire off the bench for DiVito. She is shown on OptixPLOT 2020 positioned high up on the y-axis in Quad I. Granted she is shown as a Circle which does indicate the lack of finish in relation to her rivals. Keeping that in mind, it is important to note her most recent start was NO_FINISH however was followed up with a layoff. In addition her two races prior were both designated as X_FLOW showing her lack of finish was due to the very fast pace on both September 13 and on November 3 and can be upgraded.