April 18, 2020

Spot Plays April 19

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Gulfstream Park (5th) Talking Book, 4-1
(10th) Seranitsa, 9-2
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Lil Red Vette, 7-2
(9th) Kershaw, 8-1
Tampa Bay Downs (6th) Invasors Wind, 8-1
(9th) Belleinthecity, 3-1

*


