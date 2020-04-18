Spot Plays April 19

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Gulfstream Park
|(5th) Talking Book, 4-1
|(10th) Seranitsa, 9-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Lil Red Vette, 7-2
|(9th) Kershaw, 8-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(6th) Invasors Wind, 8-1
|(9th) Belleinthecity, 3-1
For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Gulfstream Park
|(5th) Talking Book, 4-1
|(10th) Seranitsa, 9-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Lil Red Vette, 7-2
|(9th) Kershaw, 8-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(6th) Invasors Wind, 8-1
|(9th) Belleinthecity, 3-1
Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions
Leave a Reply