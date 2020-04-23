April 23, 2020

Spot Plays April 24

April 23, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Gulfstream Park (1st) Sultannes Crown, 8-1
(7th) Combination, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) She’s a Dime, 9-2
(4th) Dutch Treat, 4-1
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Etelka, 7-2
(5th) Dude’s Secret, 7-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions