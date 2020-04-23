Spot Plays April 24

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Sultannes Crown, 8-1
|(7th) Combination, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) She’s a Dime, 9-2
|(4th) Dutch Treat, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(4th) Etelka, 7-2
|(5th) Dude’s Secret, 7-2
For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Sultannes Crown, 8-1
|(7th) Combination, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) She’s a Dime, 9-2
|(4th) Dutch Treat, 4-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(4th) Etelka, 7-2
|(5th) Dude’s Secret, 7-2
Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions
Leave a Reply