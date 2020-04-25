Spot Plays April 26

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Gulfstream Park
|(6th) Rhythmia, 6-1
|(7th) Captured by Fate, 10-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(3rd) Miz Nightcap, 7-2
|(10th) Inthemidstofbiz, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) R D Blessing, 7-2
|(5th) Blazen Betsy, 6-1
