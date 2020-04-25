April 25, 2020

Spot Plays April 26

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Gulfstream Park (6th) Rhythmia, 6-1
(7th) Captured by Fate, 10-1
Oaklawn Park (3rd) Miz Nightcap, 7-2
(10th) Inthemidstofbiz, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) R D Blessing, 7-2
(5th) Blazen Betsy, 6-1

