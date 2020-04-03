April 3, 2020

Spot Plays April 4

April 3, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Gulfstream Park (1st) Duelist, 9-2
(9th) Cigar Box, 8-1
Oaklawn Park (4th) Cherokee Maiden, 3-1
(7th) Super Wonder Girl, 8-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Accessible, 3-1
(8th) Quality Step, 4-1

