Bell’s the One storms home to upset Winning Colors

Aided by a hot pace, Bell’s the One rallied from eight lengths back and blew past the two betting favorites late to upset the $100,000 Winning Colors (G3) at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

Rated in sixth by Corey Lanerie as second choice Break Even sizzled through fractions of :21.28 and :44.51, Bell’s the One uncorked her rally in upper stretch and stormed past odds-on favorite Mia Mischief and then Break Even to win by three lengths in a time of 1:08.70 for 6 furlongs on a fast track.

Owned by Bob Lothenbach and trained by Neil Pessin, Bell’s the One paid $28.20.

“When she has a target she’ll really do what you want her to do,” Pessin said. “Her workouts are the same way as she runs in the race. This filly never gets respect. This was a really good group of horses with two Grade 1 winners. She’s always a big price and never gets the respect she deserves.”

Break Even repelled a bid from Mia Mischief at the furlong pole and easily held second over the favorite, who was sent off at 9-10. Finishing fourth was Unique Factor, who was followed by Sneaking Out, Spiced Perfection, Princess Causeway, and Take Charge Angel.

#4 Bell’s the One blows by late to take the Winning Colors (G3) at @ChurchillDowns under @coreylanerie pic.twitter.com/RmPkKgQhpv — TwinSpires (@TwinSpires) May 30, 2020

This was the second graded stakes victory and fourth stakes win overall for Bell’s the One, who captured the Raven Run (G2) at Keeneland last October, also at 13-1 odds. Bell’s the One was previously victorious in the Letellier Memorial in late 2018 as well as the Allen “Black Cat” Lacombe Memorial on the turf last March, both at Fair Grounds.

Bell’s the One had previously run second twice in stakes at Churchill, finishing 5 1/2 lengths behind Break Even in the 2019 Eight Belles (G2) and eight lengths adrift of champion Covfefe in the Dogwood S. last September. Her record now stands at 12-6-2-0, $461,240.

Bred in Kentucky by Bret Jones, Bell’s the One was a $155,000 Fasig-Tipton July yearling. By Majesticperfection, Bell’s the One is out of Street Mate, a Street Cry half-sister to Grade 2 winner Tap Day.