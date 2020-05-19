May 19, 2020

Belmont reduces stakes purses for 25-day spring/summer meet

Belmont Park (Coglianese Photography)

Belmont Park will re-open for an abbreviated 25-day spring/summer meet on June 3, the New York Racing Association announced on Tuesday. The entire race meet will be held without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NYRA also revealed Tuesday that the $1 million Belmont Stakes (G1) would kick off the 2020 Triple Crown series on June 20, but at the reduced distance of 1 1/8 miles.

After a five-day opening week, Belmont will hold racing on a Thursday through Sunday basis through July 12. The daily post time will be 1:15 p.m. ET.

The Belmont meet will offer at least one stakes a day, though stakes purses for many races have be cut. The Belmont Derby (G1) and Belmont Oaks (G1) have been postponed until later in the year.

“Without the casino operating and without on-track attendance, we’ve had to make significant purse cuts,” said Martin Panza, NYRA’s Senior Vice President of Racing Operations. “The purse cuts to the stakes schedule are much more dramatic than the overnight schedule and we’ve tried to help the everyday horsemen as much as possible through these trying times by writing a rich and varied condition book, offering a daily opportunity for black type, that will support horsemen at all levels of the game.”

The full stakes slate is listed below:

DATE RACE GRADE 2020 PURSE AGE DISTANCE
Wed., June 3 Beaugay III 100,000 F&M 4&UP 1 1/16 (Turf)
Thurs., June 4 Tiller   80,000 4&UP 1 3/8 (Turf)
Fri., June 5 Harmony Lodge   80,000 F&M 4&UP 6 Furlongs
Sat., June 6 Carter Hdcp. (BC) I 250,000 3&UP 7 Furlongs
Sat., June 6 Fort Marcy II 150,000 4&UP 1 1/8 (Turf)
Sat., June 6 Westchester III 100,000 4&UP 1   1/16
Sat., June 6 Intercontinental III 100,000 F&M 4&UP 7 Furlongs (Turf)
Sun., June 7 First Defence   80,000 4&UP 7 Furlongs (Turf)
Thurs., June 11 Flat Out   80,000 4&UP 1 3/8
Fri., June 12 Commentator Hdcp. (NYB)   125,000 3&UP 1 Mile
Sat., June 13 Ogden Phipps (BC) I 300,000 F&M 4&UP 1   1/16
Sun., June 14 Mike Lee (NYB)   100,000 3YO 7 Furlongs
Thurs., June 18 Critical Eye Hdcp. (NYB)   125,000 F&M 3&UP 1 Mile
Fri., June 19 Sir Cat   80,000 3YO 6 Furlongs (Turf)
Sat., June 20 Belmont Stakes I 1,000,000 3YO 1 1/8
Sat., June 20 Acorn I 300,000 F3YO 1 Mile
Sat., June 20 Jaipur (BC) I 250,000 3&UP 6 Furlongs (Turf)
Sat., June 20 Woody Stephens I 250,000 3YO 7 Furlongs
Sat., June 20 Pennine Ridge II 150,000 3YO 1 Mile (Turf)
Sat., June 20 Wonder Again III 150,000 F3YO 1 Mile (Turf)
Sun., June 21 Lady Shipman   80,000 F3YO 6 Furlongs (Turf)
Thurs., June 25 Easy Goer   80,000 3YO 1   1/16
Fri., June 26 Hessonite (NYB)   75,000 F&M 4&UP 6 Furlongs (Turf)
Sat., June 27 Just A Game I 300,000 F&M 4&UP 1 Mile (Turf)
Sat., June 27 New York II 250,000 F&M 4&UP 1 1/4 (Turf)
Sat., June 27 True North II 150,000 4&UP 6 1/2 Furlongs
Sat., June 27 Vagrancy Hdcp. III 100,000 F&M 3&UP 6 1/2 Furlongs
Sun., June 28 Bouwerie (NYB)   100,000 F3YO 7 Furlongs
Thurs., July 2 Mount Vernon (NYB)   100,000 F&M 4&UP 1 Mile (Turf)
Fri., July 3 License Fee   80,000 F&M 4&UP 6 Furlongs (Turf)
Sat., July 4  Metropolitan (BC) I 500,000 3&UP 1 Mile
Sat., July 4 Manhattan I 400,000 4&UP 1 1/4 (Turf)
Sat., July 4 Suburban II 200,000 4&UP 1 1/4
Sat., July 4 Poker III 150,000 4&UP 1 Mile (Turf)
Sat., July 4 Victory Ride III 100,000 F3YO 6 1/2 Furlongs
Sun., July 5 Kingston (NYB)   100,000 4&UP 1 1/16 (Turf)
Thurs., July 9 Banrock (NYB)   75,000 4&UP 6 Furlongs (Turf)
Fri., July 10 Gold Fever   80,000 3YO 6 Furlongs
Sat., July 11 Ruffian II 150,000 F&M 4&UP 1 Mile
Sun., July 12 River Memories   80,000 F&M 4&UP 1 1/2 (Turf)

 

