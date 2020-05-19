Belmont reduces stakes purses for 25-day spring/summer meet

Belmont Park will re-open for an abbreviated 25-day spring/summer meet on June 3, the New York Racing Association announced on Tuesday. The entire race meet will be held without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NYRA also revealed Tuesday that the $1 million Belmont Stakes (G1) would kick off the 2020 Triple Crown series on June 20, but at the reduced distance of 1 1/8 miles.
After a five-day opening week, Belmont will hold racing on a Thursday through Sunday basis through July 12. The daily post time will be 1:15 p.m. ET.
The Belmont meet will offer at least one stakes a day, though stakes purses for many races have be cut. The Belmont Derby (G1) and Belmont Oaks (G1) have been postponed until later in the year.
“Without the casino operating and without on-track attendance, we’ve had to make significant purse cuts,” said Martin Panza, NYRA’s Senior Vice President of Racing Operations. “The purse cuts to the stakes schedule are much more dramatic than the overnight schedule and we’ve tried to help the everyday horsemen as much as possible through these trying times by writing a rich and varied condition book, offering a daily opportunity for black type, that will support horsemen at all levels of the game.”
The full stakes slate is listed below:
|DATE
|RACE
|GRADE
|2020 PURSE
|AGE
|DISTANCE
|Wed., June 3
|Beaugay
|III
|100,000
|F&M 4&UP
|1 1/16 (Turf)
|Thurs., June 4
|Tiller
|80,000
|4&UP
|1 3/8 (Turf)
|Fri., June 5
|Harmony Lodge
|80,000
|F&M 4&UP
|6 Furlongs
|Sat., June 6
|Carter Hdcp. (BC)
|I
|250,000
|3&UP
|7 Furlongs
|Sat., June 6
|Fort Marcy
|II
|150,000
|4&UP
|1 1/8 (Turf)
|Sat., June 6
|Westchester
|III
|100,000
|4&UP
|1 1/16
|Sat., June 6
|Intercontinental
|III
|100,000
|F&M 4&UP
|7 Furlongs (Turf)
|Sun., June 7
|First Defence
|80,000
|4&UP
|7 Furlongs (Turf)
|Thurs., June 11
|Flat Out
|80,000
|4&UP
|1 3/8
|Fri., June 12
|Commentator Hdcp. (NYB)
|125,000
|3&UP
|1 Mile
|Sat., June 13
|Ogden Phipps (BC)
|I
|300,000
|F&M 4&UP
|1 1/16
|Sun., June 14
|Mike Lee (NYB)
|100,000
|3YO
|7 Furlongs
|Thurs., June 18
|Critical Eye Hdcp. (NYB)
|125,000
|F&M 3&UP
|1 Mile
|Fri., June 19
|Sir Cat
|80,000
|3YO
|6 Furlongs (Turf)
|Sat., June 20
|Belmont Stakes
|I
|1,000,000
|3YO
|1 1/8
|Sat., June 20
|Acorn
|I
|300,000
|F3YO
|1 Mile
|Sat., June 20
|Jaipur (BC)
|I
|250,000
|3&UP
|6 Furlongs (Turf)
|Sat., June 20
|Woody Stephens
|I
|250,000
|3YO
|7 Furlongs
|Sat., June 20
|Pennine Ridge
|II
|150,000
|3YO
|1 Mile (Turf)
|Sat., June 20
|Wonder Again
|III
|150,000
|F3YO
|1 Mile (Turf)
|Sun., June 21
|Lady Shipman
|80,000
|F3YO
|6 Furlongs (Turf)
|Thurs., June 25
|Easy Goer
|80,000
|3YO
|1 1/16
|Fri., June 26
|Hessonite (NYB)
|75,000
|F&M 4&UP
|6 Furlongs (Turf)
|Sat., June 27
|Just A Game
|I
|300,000
|F&M 4&UP
|1 Mile (Turf)
|Sat., June 27
|New York
|II
|250,000
|F&M 4&UP
|1 1/4 (Turf)
|Sat., June 27
|True North
|II
|150,000
|4&UP
|6 1/2 Furlongs
|Sat., June 27
|Vagrancy Hdcp.
|III
|100,000
|F&M 3&UP
|6 1/2 Furlongs
|Sun., June 28
|Bouwerie (NYB)
|100,000
|F3YO
|7 Furlongs
|Thurs., July 2
|Mount Vernon (NYB)
|100,000
|F&M 4&UP
|1 Mile (Turf)
|Fri., July 3
|License Fee
|80,000
|F&M 4&UP
|6 Furlongs (Turf)
|Sat., July 4
|Metropolitan (BC)
|I
|500,000
|3&UP
|1 Mile
|Sat., July 4
|Manhattan
|I
|400,000
|4&UP
|1 1/4 (Turf)
|Sat., July 4
|Suburban
|II
|200,000
|4&UP
|1 1/4
|Sat., July 4
|Poker
|III
|150,000
|4&UP
|1 Mile (Turf)
|Sat., July 4
|Victory Ride
|III
|100,000
|F3YO
|6 1/2 Furlongs
|Sun., July 5
|Kingston (NYB)
|100,000
|4&UP
|1 1/16 (Turf)
|Thurs., July 9
|Banrock (NYB)
|75,000
|4&UP
|6 Furlongs (Turf)
|Fri., July 10
|Gold Fever
|80,000
|3YO
|6 Furlongs
|Sat., July 11
|Ruffian
|II
|150,000
|F&M 4&UP
|1 Mile
|Sun., July 12
|River Memories
|80,000
|F&M 4&UP
|1 1/2 (Turf)
