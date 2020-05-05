Brisnet Arkansas Speed by Circuit April 27-May 3

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|By My Standards
|4C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|OP 5/2
|105
|Dunph
|4G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 5/2
|97
|Blamed
|5M
|1m (ft)
|OP 4/30
|96
|Endorsed
|4C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 5/2
|95
|Man in the Can
|3C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 5/1
|94
|Gigging
|4G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 5/1
|93
|Moretti
|4C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 5/2
|92
|Frost Or Frippery
|7G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 4/30
|89
|Tez
|4C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 5/1
|89
|Cherokee Maiden
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 4/30
|84
|Parched
|6H
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 5/1
|81
|Take Charge d’Oro
|4G
|1 3/4m (ft)
|OP 5/2
|79
|Spend Spend Spend
|5M
|6f (ft)
|OP 5/1
|99
|Reef’s Destiny
|5G
|6f (ft)
|OP 5/2
|94
|Horse Doctor
|4C
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/30
|92
|Timely Tradition
|6M
|6f (ft)
|OP 5/2
|92
|Lionite
|5G
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/30
|91
|Swiss Minister
|7G
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/30
|91
|C P Quality
|5M
|6f (ft)
|OP 5/1
|88
|Bank
|3C
|6f (ft)
|OP 5/2
|86
|The Great Dansky
|3C
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/30
|85
|My Boy Lollipop
|3G
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/30
|84
|Tiddly
|5M
|6f (ft)
|OP 5/1
|81
|Boo Be Right
|3C
|6f (ft)
|OP 4/30
|72
|Charlatan
|3C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|OP 5/2
|102
|Nadal
|3C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|OP 5/2
|102
|Swiss Skydiver
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 5/1
|101
|Gamine
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 5/2
|98
|High Proof
|3G
|6f (ft)
|OP 5/1
|94
|Hunt the Front
|3C
|1 1/8m (ft)
|OP 5/2
|94
|Piece of My Heart
|3F
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 5/1
|94
|Rushie
|3C
|1 1/16m (ft)
|OP 5/2
|92
|Scolding
|3F
|6f (ft)
|OP 5/2
|89
