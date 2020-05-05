May 5, 2020

Brisnet Arkansas Speed by Circuit April 27-May 3

May 5, 2020 Brisnet Staff Data Reports, Speed by Circuit Reports 0

Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/27-5/3) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
By My Standards 4C 1 1/8m (ft) OP 5/2 105
Dunph 4G 1 1/16m (ft) OP 5/2 97
Blamed 5M 1m (ft) OP 4/30 96
Endorsed 4C 1 1/16m (ft) OP 5/2 95
Man in the Can 3C 1 1/16m (ft) OP 5/1 94
Gigging 4G 1 1/16m (ft) OP 5/1 93
Moretti 4C 1 1/16m (ft) OP 5/2 92
Frost Or Frippery 7G 1 1/16m (ft) OP 4/30 89
Tez 4C 1 1/16m (ft) OP 5/1 89
Cherokee Maiden 3F 1 1/16m (ft) OP 4/30 84
Parched 6H 1 1/16m (ft) OP 5/1 81
Take Charge d’Oro 4G 1 3/4m (ft) OP 5/2 79
Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/27-5/3) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Spend Spend Spend 5M 6f (ft) OP 5/1 99
Reef’s Destiny 5G 6f (ft) OP 5/2 94
Horse Doctor 4C 6f (ft) OP 4/30 92
Timely Tradition 6M 6f (ft) OP 5/2 92
Lionite 5G 6f (ft) OP 4/30 91
Swiss Minister 7G 6f (ft) OP 4/30 91
C P Quality 5M 6f (ft) OP 5/1 88
Bank 3C 6f (ft) OP 5/2 86
The Great Dansky 3C 6f (ft) OP 4/30 85
My Boy Lollipop 3G 6f (ft) OP 4/30 84
Tiddly 5M 6f (ft) OP 5/1 81
Boo Be Right 3C 6f (ft) OP 4/30 72
Top Winning Speed Ratings (4/27-5/3) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Charlatan 3C 1 1/8m (ft) OP 5/2 102
Nadal 3C 1 1/8m (ft) OP 5/2 102
Swiss Skydiver 3F 1 1/16m (ft) OP 5/1 101
Gamine 3F 1 1/16m (ft) OP 5/2 98
High Proof 3G 6f (ft) OP 5/1 94
Hunt the Front 3C 1 1/8m (ft) OP 5/2 94
Piece of My Heart 3F 1 1/16m (ft) OP 5/1 94
Rushie 3C 1 1/16m (ft) OP 5/2 92
Scolding 3F 6f (ft) OP 5/2 89

