Brisnet Betting Guide, America’s Free PPs available at FedEx Office stores

Two new Brisnet products are now available for same-day pick up from more than 2,000 FedEx Office Print & Ship locations nationwide for only $6 via On Demand ordering at docstore.fedex.com/brisnet.

The National Edition of the Brisnet Betting Guide is a daily publication for all levels of horseplayers featuring the best past performances in racing. Each National Edition of the Brisnet Betting Guide includes full-scale past performances for at least three of the most prominent racing programs offered that day (unless fewer than three U.S. tracks are running). The coil-bound print version retails for $6 at any FedEx Office location.

America’s Free PPs features top-of-the-line Ultimate Past Performances for the America’s Day at the Races national television broadcasts that include Churchill Downs and other premier tracks, Thursdays to Sundays (plus Memorial Day) on Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2. During the Churchill Downs Spring Meet the America’s Free PPs product is available as a free download from Brisnet.com, TwinSpires.com, and BetAmerica.com. A coil-bound print version is available from FedEx.com for $6.

“In these times we are pleased to offer safer methods for acquiring printed past performances,” said Jim Mulvihill, who oversees the Brisnet Betting Guide. “There is so much great racing to play from home right now and handicapping from a screen does not work for many of our regular customers. The safest, easiest, and most affordable way to get your data is to download it from Brisnet.com but if you must have it on paper you have options.”

Find the nearest FedEx Office Print & Ship location at fedex.com/locate.

The Brisnet Betting Guide and America’s Free PPs are also available for overnight home delivery via FedEx Priority (by 10:30 a.m. to most addresses) or FedEx First (by 8:30 a.m. to most addresses) for those willing to pay the cost of shipping and a $3.15 service fee.

The past performances in every edition of the Brisnet Betting Guide offer information not found in other popular handicapping publications, such as highlighted handicapping angles for each horse, par winning speed ratings for each race’s specific conditions, the proprietary Prime Power rating incorporating meaningful data from a horse’s entire career (as opposed to one race), and the Brisnet Speed Rating, favored by some players because it is never manually adjusted based on opinion.

America’s Free PPs features top-of-the-line Ultimate Past Performances, which include all of the key data mentioned above, as well as powerful proprietary data like Pace and Speed Pars; Run Style stats; Race, Class, and Pace ratings; and Race Shapes.

All of the content in the Brisnet Betting Guide and America’s Free PPs print editions can also be acquired à la carte at Brisnet.com, the premier source for online horse racing data and handicapping information.